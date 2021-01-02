Edgerton High's boys basketball team kept its perfect season intact Saturday night.
Clayton Jenny scored 18 points and hit four free throws in the final minute to lift the Crimson Tide to a 62-59 nonconference win over Lake Mills.
Edgerton (10-0) came into the game ranked fourth in Division 3, with Lake Mills (5-4) ranked sixth in D3.
"The game had a tournament feel to it, that's for sure," Edgerton coach Daryl Fox said.
With the game tied at 28-28 at half, Lake Mills opened up a 41-34 lead with 12:16 left. Edgerton responded with 15-6 run and took a 49-48 lead on Jenny's layup with 7:48 left.
The Crimson Tide led the rest of the way and went up 60-55 with 42 seconds left on two Jenny free throws. The senior point guard, who came into the game fourth in the state in scoring, made eight of nine free throws for the game.
Trailing by three with less than a second to play, Lake Mills got a 3-pointer off at the buzzer that bounced off the back of the rim.
Fox said Lake Mills' defense led to an off-shooting night for his team.
"Sometimes you just have to credit the other team for playing really good defense and forcing you out of what you like to do offensively, and that was the case for us tonight," Fox said. "They defended our shooters really well and gave us trouble.
"The second half, we did a better job of running the offense and getting stuff going toward the hoop."
Connor Coombs added 13 points and Drew Hanson chipped in 11 for Edgerton, which plays at Rock Valley Conference rival Evansville in a nonconference game Tuesday.
EDGERTON 62, LAKE MILS 59
Lake Mills (59)--Stoddard 5-0-14; Foster 3-0-8; Retrum 3-1-7; Moen 4-2-10; Bender 6-0-12; Horkan 3-2-8. Totals: 24-5-59.
Edgerton (62)--Knauf 2-1-5; Jenny 5-8-18; Hanson 4-0-11; Krause 1-3-5; Fox 4-2-10; Coombs 6-0-13. Totals: 22-14-62.
Lake Mills;28;31--59
Edgerton;28;34--62
3-point goals--Lake Mills 6 (Stoddard 4, Foster 2), Edgerton 4 (Hanson 3, Coombs). Free throws missed--Lake Mills 4, Edgerton 3. Total fouls--Lake Mills 17, Edgerton 9.
GIRLS
- Edgerton 68, Clinton 58—The host Crimson Tide built a 20-point lead by halftime Saturday on the way to improving to 9-2 on the season.
Sylvia Fox scored a game-high 21 points for Edgerton, which also got 17 from Kate Gunderson and 12 apiece from Abby Blum and Shannon Rusch.
Jayden Nortier scored 15 for the Cougars.
EDGERTON 68, CLINTON 58
Clinton (58)—E. Teubert 2-4-8, F. Teubert 3-0-8, Nortier 6-2-15, Blue 1-0-2, Bobolz 4-1-10, Roehl 6-0-12, Koch 1-1-3. Totals: 23-8-58.
Edgerton (68)—Rebman 0-1-1, Blum 3-5-12, Scharlau 1-0-3, Gunderson 4-8-17, Delgado 0-2-2, Fox 7-4-21, Rusch 4-3-12. Totals: 19-
Clinton;18;40—58
Edgerton;38;30—68
3-point goals—C 4 (F. Teubert 2, Nortier, Bobolz), E. Free throws missed—C 4, E 16. Total fouls—C 25, E 12. Fouled out—E. Teubert.
- Marshall 64, Evansville 32—The Blue Devils got 10 points from Ava Brandenburg but fell to 2-5.
A full box score was not available.