For the first time since December 2011, the Brodhead Cardinals took down Beloit Turner on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals parlayed a solid defensive effort with their typical offensive proficiency to produce the 64-58 victory.
Brodhead coach Tommy Meier said the game represented a big step forward for his squad.
"I was telling the guys ahead of time that we needed a statement win," Meier said. "Something that this team can really hang its hat on. Beating Turner is something that a lot of teams haven't done, and now they have. It's a big win for us."
Meier said the Cardinals' effort on the defensive side of the ball was the key.
"Our defensive intensity was the best thing about that game," Meier said. "Our team doesn't play defense at times, and tonight we only gave up 21 points in the first half. We've been trying to preach effort, attitude and mentality on that side of the court, and tonight that came through."
Leading the way offensively for the Cards was Owen Leifker, who hit three of Brodhead's five 3-pointers on the way to 21 points. Brady Malkow added 11 and Connor Green finished with 10.
Turner was led by junior Donavhan Cain, who scored 17. Konner Giddley added 16, while Josiah Dillard hit three of Turner's 10 treys and finished with 11 points.
- Edgerton 64, McFarland 48--The Crimson Tide got back to their winning ways.
Senior point guard Clayton Jenny scored 27 points, and they beat visiting McFarland. They improved to 14-2 following back-to-back losses that ended their 13-game winning streak.
Konner Knauf added 12 points and Peyton Fox nine.
Jackson Werwinski had 12 points to lead the Spartans (3-1).
EDGERTON 64, McFARLAND 48
McFarland;24;24—48
Edgerton;33;31—64
McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Nichols 2 0-0 5; Pavelec 3 1-2 10; Moyes 1 0-0 3; Werwinski 5 0-1 12; Kes 4 2-2 11; Larson 0 2-4 2; Gillen 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 11-16 48.
EDGERTON — Knauf 6 0-1 12; Jenny 9 9-10 27; D. Hanson 2 0-0 4; Coombs 3 0-0 7; A. Hanson 1 1-2 3; Fox 4 1-2 9; Norland 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 11-15 64.
3-point goals: M 8 (Pavelec 3, Wewinski 2, Kes, Noyes, Nichols); E 1 (Coombs). Total fouls: M 16; E 15.
- Evansville 51, Big Foot 47--The visiting Blue Devils held off the Chiefs by getting to the free-throw line down the stretch.
Sixteen of Evansville’s 24 second-half points came from the line as they held on to 10-2 overall. Mason Miller led the way with 13 points, and ryan Thompson had 10.
Gus Foster scored 18 points for Big Foot (5-10).
EVANSVILLE 51, BIG FOOT 47
Evansville;27;24--51
Walworth Big Foot;21;26--47
EVANSVILLE--Maves 1 1-2 3, Bahrs 2 0-0 4, Geske 1 0-0 2, Miller 3 7-8 13, Bisch 1 6-6 8, Howlett 2 0-0 5, Severson 2 2-4 6, Thompson 4 1-6 10. Totals: 16 17-26 51.
BIG FOOT--Greco 2 0-0 4, Demco 1 0-0 2, Torrez 2 0-0 4, A Schmitz 2 0-0 6, Gerdes 2 0-0 5, Foster 5 6-7 18, Wilson 3 2-3 8. Totals: 17 8-10 47.
3-point goals: E 2 (Howlett, Thompson), BF 5 (A. Schmitz 2, Foster 2, Gerdes). Total fouls: E 10, BF 18.
- Whitewater 66, Clinton 33—Jake Martin fell a rebound shy of a double-double as the Whippets took down the Cougars.
Martin finished with 13 points and nine rebounds to lead Whitewater. Jake Hintz added 10 points.
The Cougars were led by Chase Peterson and Carter Klein, each of whom had eight. The Cougars were trailing by just 10 points at halftime, but were held to 13 points in the second half.
WHITEWATER 66, CLINTON 33
Whitewater;30;36--66
Clinton;2013--33
WHITEWATER--Martin 6 1-4 13, Hintz 4 0-0 10, Grosinske 2 1-4 6, Tillman 1 1-2 3, Zindars 2 2-4 6, Aron 2 0-1 4, Brown 4 0-0 10, Sam Brown 1 2-2 4, Wenke 1 2-2 4, Nickels 1 3-3 5. Totals: 25 10-20 66.
CLINTON--Mullooly 1 0-0 2, Pey Bingham 2 0-1 4, Aceves 1 0-1 2, Peterson 4 0-0 8, Villanueva 1 0-0 2, Klein 1 6-9 8, Pei Bingham 3 1-1 7. Totals: 13 7-12 33.
- Milton 74, Reedsburg 38--Jack Campion scored 13 points for the visiting Red Hawks, who were able to go deep down their bench after building an 18-point lead by halftime.
Tommy Widner added 11 points for Milton (6-1).
MILTON 74, REEDSBURG 38
Milton;41;33—74
Reedsburg;23;15—38
MILTON — Campion 5 1-1 13, Jordahl 2 0-0 6, Goll 0 2-2 2, Burrows 4 0-0 8, Wofford 0 1-4 1, Bothun 1 0-0 2, Widner 5 0-0 11, Burdette 2 1-2 7, McIntyre 2 0-0 4, Rupee 1 0-0 2, Ratzburg 3 0-0 6, Kavanaugh 2 1-2 5, Kirk 2 2-2 7. Totals 29 8-13 74.
REEDSBURG — Mikonowicz 1 1-3 3, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Wais 0 1-2 1, Tourdot 1 1-1 5, Bestor 6 4-5 18, Woodruff 1 2-2 2, Dempsey 0 0-2 0, Tourdot 1 1-2 3, Molitor 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 10-17 38.
3-point goals: M 8 (Campion 2, Jordahl 2, Burdette 2, Widner 1, Kirk 1); R 2 (Bestor 2). Total fouls: M 16; R 14.
Girls
- Elkhorn 42, Delavan-Darien 36—The host Comets cut a 14-point halftime deficit to seven with three minutes to go in the game, but Elkhorn held on for a Southern Lakes Conference victory.
Dillyn Ivey, the Elks’ 6-foot-4 senior center, scored 15 points, and Anastasia Grochowski added 12 as Elkhorn improved to 3-9.
Delavan-Darien (1-7), which trailed 24-10 at halftime, was led by McKenna Williams’ nine points. Emma Gonzalez scored all eight of her points in the second half.
ELKHORN 42, DELAVAN-DARIEN 36
Elkhorn;24;18—42
Delavan-Darien;10;26—36
ELKHORN (fg-ft-tp)—Harding, 0-2-2; Ivey, 7-1-15; Harlan, 2-0-4; Grochowski, 5-2-12; Champeny, 1-7-9. Totals: 15-12-42.
DELAVAN-DARIEN—A. Gonzalez, 2-0-6; O’Grady, 0-2-2; Ruesch, 1-0-3; Crull, 3-1-7; E. Gonzalez, 4-0-8; Williams, 2-4-9; Quartucci, 0-1-1. Totals: 12-7-36.
3-point goals—E 0, DD 4 (A. Gonzalez 2, Ruesch, Williams). Free throws missed—E 6, DD 1. Total fouls—E 7, DD 20. Fouled out—Williams.
- Monona Grove 71, Milton 43--Avery Poole scored 14 points to lead the visiting Silver Eagles to a victory in their first game of the season.
Hailey Ferguson led the Red Hawks (1-5) with nine points.
MONONA GROVE 71, MILTON 43
Monona Grove;19;24—43
Milton;33;38—71
MONONA GROVE — Clevidence 3 3-6 10; Goke 1 3-6 5; Nelson 4 0-0 9; Hinson 1 0-0 3; Moreau 2 0-0 5; Yundt 2 2-2 6; Lee 5 0-0 13; Poole 6 0-1 14; Hanson 0 1-2 1; Bracken 2 1-3 5. Totals 26 10-20 17.
MILTON — Hanauska 3 0-0 7; Jalozynski 1 0-0 2; Jaecks 2 4-4 8; Shaw 1 0-0 2; Radke 0 5-8 5; Kanable 1 0-0 2; Ferguson 2 3-4 9; Olson 2 1-2 5; La Coursier 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 15-20 43.
3-point goals: MG 9 (Lee 3, Poole 2, Clevidence, Nelson, Hinson, Moreau); Mil 2 (Hanauska, Ferguson). Total fouls: MG 19; Mil 14.