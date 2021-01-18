The Clinton girls basketball team’s offense was operating at peak efficiency Monday night against visiting Big Foot.
Perhaps buoyed by the sight of fans in the stands, the Cougars scored 41 points in the first half and finished up with a 73-49 victory.
The Cougars produced a balanced scoring attack, with four players finishing in double figures and the entire roster scoring at least one bucket.
Clinton was once again led by senior forward Olivia Roehl, who finished with 18 points after scoring at least 20 in her previous three games.
Cougars coach Kim Ciochon said Roehl is improving on a daily basis.
“We are trying to get her to understand how strong she is, and that’s coming along,” Ciochon said. “She’s been working harder defensively and also making better decisions on offense. We need that power game inside from her, and that’s what she’s been giving us.”
Jayden Nortier added 12 points, Elli Teubert finished with 11 and Neleah Bobolz had 10 for the Cougars as the 41-25 lead at the break was far too much for the Chiefs to overcome.
“It felt good to execute like that,” Ciochon said. “That’s really what our focus has been, and our fast break was there tonight and we were able to capitalize on that.”
Big Foot coach Michael Dowden said the transition baskets were a source of frustration.
“Those are tough because it’s not an X’s and O’s thing,” Dowden said. “And it’s one thing if you were trying to crash the offensive boards and getting beat. We weren’t doing that. Our focus was on getting back on defense, and we still got beat. But props to Clinton, they run their break really hard every chance they get, and there’s not a lot of teams that do that.”
The Chiefs were led by Lydia Larson’s 22 points.
Fans allowed
Limited fans were allowed at Rock Valley Conference games for the first time this season after school and league administrators recently decided to allow two fans per student-athlete for the host team only.
Clinton (3-8) will host McFarland Thursday, while Big Foot will take on East Troy.
CLINTON 73 , BIG FOOT 49Walworth Big Foot 25 24—49
Clinton 41 32—73
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts): Lueck 3 0-0 6, Harvey 1 1-2 3, Larson 7 5-8 22, Gillingham 2 4-7 8, Tracy 2 0-2 5, Wilson 2 1-2 5. Totals: 17 11-21 49.
CLINTON: E. Teubert 5 0-0 11, F. Teubert 2 1-2 7, Nortier 5 0-0 12, Blue 1 0-0 2, Wellnitz 1 0-0 3, Bobolz 4 2-2 10, Roehl 6 6-9 18, Koch 1 3-4 8, Peterson 2 0-02 4. Totals: 27 12-19 73.
3-pointers: Big Foot 4 (Larson 3, Tracy) Clinton 7 (E. Teubert, F. Teubert 2, Nortier 2, Wellnitz, Koch). Total fouls: Big Foot 12, Clinton 19.
Edgerton 66, Whitewater 47—Sylvia Fox led a balanced scoring attack for the host Crimson Tide, scoring 18 points to help them improve to 15-2 on the season.
Carly Rebman added 13 points and Shannon Rusch 12 for Edgerton, which built a double-digit lead by halftime.
Kacie Carollo scored 16 points and Catherine Skindingsrude had 11 for the Whippets (5-9).
EDGERTON 66, WHITEWATER 47Whitewater 25 22—47
Edgerton 35 31—66
WHITEWATER—Pope 1 1-2 3, Hill 0 0-2 0, Skindingsrude 4 0-0 11, Kilar 2 2-5 6, Carollo 7 0-1 16, DePorter 3 0-0 7, Juoni 1 0-0 2, Linos 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 3-10 47.
EDGERTON—Rebman 5 3-4 13, Bowen 0 2-2 2, Blum 4 0-0 9, Scharlau 1 0-0 2, Gunderson 3 1-1 7, PUnzel 1 0-0 3, Fox 7 2-3 18, Rusch 5 1-2 12. Totals: 26 9-12 66.
3-point goals: W 6 (Skindingsrude 3, Carollo 2, DePorter), E 5 (Fox 2, Blum, Punzel, Rusch). Total fouls: W 13, E 15.
Brodhead 56, East Troy 34—Sophomore forward Abbie Dix scored a game-high 16 points—eight in each half—to help the Cardinals (9-2) bounce back from consecutive losses last week.
Madisyn Kail and Kiarra Moe each added eight points for Brodhead, which led by just four at halftime but outscored the Trojans 37-19 after the break.
BRODHEAD 56, EAST TROY 34East Troy 15 19—34
Brodhead 19 37—56
EAST TROY—Pluess 2 0-0 4, Aleckson 1 0-0 2, Lindow 2 1-2 6, Cesar 1 0-0 2, Scurek 3 1-2 7, Nelson 2 2-4 7, Golabowski 1 4-6 6. Totals: 12 8-14 34.
BRODHEAD—Yates 2 1-2 6, Bevars 0 4-4 4, Oliver 2 0-0 5, Kail 3 2-2 8, Kammerer 2 0-0 6, Moe 3 1-2 8, Dix 6 4-9 16, Urness 1 1-3 3. Totals: 19 13-22 56.
3-point goals: ET 2 (Nelson, Lindow), B 5 (Kammerer 2, Yates, Oliver, Moe). Total fouls: ET 13, B 15.
Jefferson 50, Evansville 38—Ainsley Howard scored 22 points, including making six 3-pointers, to help the visiting Eagles improve to 13-1 on the season.
Howard had 17 of her points, including five of her made 3s, in the first half, when Jefferson outscored Evansville 35-12.
Ava Brandenburg led the Blue Devils with 15 points.
JEFFERSON 50, EVANSVILLE 38Jefferson 35 15—50
Evansville 12 26—38
JEFFERSON—Messmann 1 2-2 4, Howard 7 2-5 22, Dearborn 2 0-0 5, Helmink 2 0-0 5, Johnson 4 2-2 10, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-9 50.
EVANSVILLE—Hazard 0 2-4 2, Tofte 3 0-0 8, Baumberger 1 0-0 2, Hanson 1 0-0 3, Klaehn 0 2-2 2, Brandenburg 4 6-8 15, Messling 2 1-2 6. Totals: 11 11-16 38.
3-point goals: J 8 (Howard 6, Dearborn, Helmink), E 5 (Tofte 2, Hanson, Brandenburg, Messling).. Total fouls—J 15, E.
McFarland 61, Turner 53—The host Trojans couldn’t hang on to a 31-25 halftime advantage as freshman sensation Teagan Mallegni scored 27 points to lead the Spartans to a comeback win.
Mallegni hit all 12 of her free throws in the game, with 10 of them coming in the decisive second half. Lindsey Lonigro added 19 to the McFarland cause.
Olivia Tinder scored 23 points to lead the Trojans, while Sabrina Fitzgerald and Peyton Hasse each finished with eight points.
McFARLAND 61, TURNER 53McFarland 25 36—61
Beloit Turner 31 22—53
MCFARLAND: Fortune 1 0-0 3, Butler 2 0-4 4, Kirch 1 1-3 3, Lonigro 6 4-5 19, Hildebrandt 2 0-2 5, Mallegni 7 12-12 27. Totals: 19 17-26 61.
TURNER: Adams 0 0-1 0, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Fitzgerald 2 4-6 8, Pres Hasse 2 0-0 6, Klossner 2 0-0 6, Tinder 10 3-7 23, Pey Hasse 3 2-6 8. Totals: 20 9-20 53.
3-pointers: McFarland 6 (Mallegni, Hildebrandt, Lonigro 3, Fortune). Total fouls: McFarland 17, Turner 20.
- Union Grove 60, Badger 49—The visiting Broncos outscored the Badgers 36-20 after halftime in a battle of the Southern Lakes Conference’s last two remaining unbeaten teams.
Union Grove is now 15-1 overall and 10-0 in the SLC.
Badger, which got 13 points from Macie Todd and 12 each from Ashlyn Welch and Chloe Wright, fell to 9-2 and 9-1.
UNION GROVE 60, BADGER 49Union Grove 24 36—60
Lake Geneva Badger 29 20—49
UNION GROVE—Calsouerette 2 4-6 8, Spang 1 0-0 2, Slattery 3 6-8 14, Lundgren 7 1-2 19, Rampulla 2 2-2 6, Pettit 4 2-4 11. Totals: 19 15-22 60.
BADGER—Todd 5 3-4 13, Welch 5 0-0 12, Yakubov 1 1-2 3, Wright 4 0-0 12, Fahey 0 1-4 1, Schulz 3 0-1 8. Totals: 18 5-11 49.
3-point goals: UG 7 (Lundgren 4, Slattery 2, Pettit), B 8 (Wright 4, Welch 2, Schulz 2). Total fouls—UG 14, B 16.
Boys
- Big Foot 77, Williams Bay 64—Gus Foster scored 29 points and Tyler Wilson added 16 to lead the host Chiefs (5-9) over their rivals.
BIG FOOT 77, WILLIAMS BAY 64Big Foot 38 39—77
Williams Bay 32 32—64
BIG FOOT: Greco 3 2-3 10, Demco 2 2-2 8, Torrez 2 1-2 6, Schmitz 0 4-4 4, Gerdes 1 0-0 2, Foster 11 4-5 29, Camren 1 0-0 2, Wilson 8 0-0 16. Totals: 28 13-16 77.
WILLIAMS BAY: Randall 4 2-4 12, Schultz 5 0-0 11, Norton 1 0-0 2, Viss 1 0-0 2, Ventecchen 12 3-6 32, Kuiper 2 0-0 5. Totals: 25 5-10 64.
3-pointers: Big Foot 8 (Greco 2, Demco 2, Torrez, Foster 3). Williams Bay 9 (Randall 2, Schultz, Ventecchen 5, Kuiper). Total fouls: Big Foot 9, Williams Bay 15.
Dodgeville 78, Clinton 45—The visiting Cougars remained winless on the season. A full box score was not made available.