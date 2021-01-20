It took two extra sessions, but Lake Geneva Badger found its first victory of the season Wednesday night when the Badgers took down visiting Beloit Turner 58-56 in double overtime.
The two teams battled back and forth all evening, with Turner holding a 22-21 halftime lead before Badger outscored the Trojans 21-20 in the second half to send the game into the first extra session.
Turner was led by Josiah Dillard, who hit four 3-pointers to account for all 12 of his points, and Camden Combs, who also put in 12.
Donavhan Cain put in 10 points for the Trojans, who dropped to 3-10 with the defeat.
Ty McGreevy led Badger with 19 points.
Turner will play at Whitewater Friday evening.
BADGER 58, TURNER 56 (2 OT)Beloit Turner 22 20 8 6—56
Badger 21 21 8 8—58
TURNER (fg ft-fta pts)—Revels 1 0-0 2, Combs 4 4-6 12, Burrows 2 0-0 5, Jacobs 2 0-0 4, Lauterbach 1 0-0 2, Giddley 1 4-6 7, Cain 4 0-0 10, Hoppe 1 0-0 2, Dillard 4 0-0 12. Totals: 20 8-12 56.
BADGER—McGreevy 4 9-11 19, Giovingo 3 4-5 11, McCarrron 3 1-3 7, Maloney 2 0-0 6, Huber 1 0-1 2, Deleskiewicz 1 2-4 4, Slayton 3 4-7 10. Totals: 17 20-32 58.
3-pointers: Turner 8 (Dillard 4, Cain 2, Giddley, Burrows). Badger 4 (McGreevy, Giovingo, Maloney).
Milton 70, Kingdom Prep 52—
- Sophomore post player Brogan McIntyre had a breakout game on the road for the Red Hawks.
McIntyre scored 28 points, including 16 in the second half, as Milton improved to 7-1 on the season.
Jack Campion added 10 points for the Red Hawks, who led by 21 by halftime.
MILTON 70, KINGDOM PREP 52Milton 37 33—70
Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep 16 37—52
MILTON—Campion 5 0-0 10, Jordahl 2 0-0 5, Burrows 1 0-0 2, Bothun 2 0-0 6, Widner 2 0-0 6, Burdette 3 0-0 7, McIntyre 13 2-2 28, Ratzburg 1 0-0 2, Kavanaugh 1 0-0 2, Kirk 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 2-2 70.
3-point goals: M 6 (Bothun 2, Widner 2, Jordahl, Burdette), KP 7. Total fouls: M 9, KP 6.