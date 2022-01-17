The Edgerton girls basketball team, ranked fourth in Division 3 by The Associated Press, had little trouble rolling to a 63-34 victory at Cambridge in nonconference play Monday night.
For the Crimson Tide (12-2), junior forward Shannon Rusch scored 16 points, junior guard Sylvia Fox scored 15 and senior guard Abby Blum sank four 3-point shots in the second half to total 15 points.
Cambridge (9-5) got 13 points from Saveea Freeland and 11 from Mayah Holzhueter.
EDGERTON 63, CAMBRIDGE 34
Edgerton (63)—Blum 5-0-15, Gunderson 2-0-4, Gunderson 3-0-7, Shaw 2-0-4, Fox 7-0-15, Rusch 8-0-16, Zeimet 1-0-2. Totals 28-0-63.
Cambridge (34)—Roidt 1-90-3, Holzhueter 4-2-11, T. Stenklyft 1-0-3, Freeland 5-3-13, B. Stenklyft 2-0-4. Totals 13-5-34.
Halftime—Edgerton 29, Cambridge 11. 3-point goals—Edgerton 7 (Blum 5, Scharlau, Fox), Cambridge 5 (Holzhueter 3, Roidt, T. Stenklyft). Free throws missed—Edgerton 5, Cambridge 10. Total fouls—Edgerton 14, Cambridge 11.
Brodhead 51, New Glarus 36—The visiting Cardinals (14-2), ranked eighth in Division 4, put an end to New Glarus’ six-game winning streak. The Glarner Knights fell to 11-4. Abbie Dix and Kiarra Moe scored 14 points each for the winners. Alex Atwell scored 13 for New Glarus.
Turner 46, Horicon 39—The host Trojans (4-9) fell behind 19-12 at halftime but rallied in the second half—despite shooting only 16-for-36 from the free-throw line—to beat the Marshladies (2-14). Horicon went 4-for-18 from the line to leave the door open for Turner. The Trojans got 11 points each from Aniya Martin and Nadilee Fernandez.
TURNER 46, HORICON 39
Horicon (39)—Boeck 1-0-2, Kane 3-0-8, Landon 0-2-2, Heller 6-1-16, Reggenbaum 1-0-2, Gueterberg 0-1-1, Zielinski 1-0-2, Reinwald 3-0-6. Totals 15-4-39.
Turner (46)—Adams 2-0-4, Martin 4-1-11, House 2-0-4, Fernandez 3-5-11, Balilius 1-5-7, Combs 2-3-7, Curry 0-2-2. Totals 14-16-46.
Halftime—Horicon 19, Turner 12. 3-point goals—Horicon 5 (Heller 3, Kane 2), Turner 2 (Martin 2). Free throws missed—Horicon 14, Turner 20. Total fouls—Horicon 24, Turner 17. Fouled out—Adams.
Mukwonago 59, Badger 34—The host Badgers (8-6) fell behind 28-14 at halftime and didn’t recover in their nonconference loss to Mukwonago (6-9). Molly Deering and Payton Hayes scored six points each for the Badgers. Mukwonago got 20 points from Bayla Strandlie.
MUKWONAGO 59, BADGER 34
Mukwonago (59)—Rogosienski 2-0-6, Strandlie 7-2-20, Hingiss 2-0-4, Deering 1-3-6, Hangartner 1-0-2, Rucinski 1-0-2, Hartel 5-4-17, Maccoux 1-0-2. Totals 20-9-59.
Badger (34)—Hayes 3-0-6, Cruz 1-2-4, Freeman 1-0-2, Deering 2-1-6, Nottestad 1-0-3, Hayes 1-0-2, Villareal 1-0-2, Allen 1-1-3, Sheeks 1-0-2, Cruz 0-4-4. Totals 12-8-34.
Halftime—Mukwonago 28, Badger 14. 3-point goals—Mukwonago 10 (Strandlie 4, Hartel 3, Rogosienski 2, Deering), Badger 2 (Deering, Nottestad). Free throws missed—Mukwonago 8, Badger 6. Total fouls—Mukwonago 16, Badger 13.
Parkview boys at Waterloo—The Vikings’ nonconference game at the Pirates was canceled.