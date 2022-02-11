The Evansville High School boys basketball shook up the Rock Valley Conference standings Thursday night.
Rallying from a four-point halftime deficit, the Blue Devils upset East Troy 65-58.
The loss dropped East Troy (15-4, 11-3) out of first place in the conference.
Evansville (11-8, 8-6) got 18 points from Stephen Kopecky and 17 from Mason Miller.
EVANSVILLE 65, EAST TROY 58
East Troy (58)—Guyse 1-0-2; Kurth 3-2-8; Terpstra 4-5-14; Lindow 2-8-14; Cummings 8-2-20. Totals: 18-17-58.
Evansville (65)—Bahrs 2-1-6; Miller 5-6-17; Maves 2-3-8; Heinzelman 1-0-3; Howlett 3-6-13; Kopecky 6-5-18. Totals: 19-21-65.
Halftime—East Troy 34, Evansville 30. 3-point goals—East Troy 5 (Lindow 2, Cummings 2, Terpstra), Evansville 6 (Maves, Heinzelman, Bahrs, Miller, Kopecky, Howlett). Free throws missed—East Troy 5, Evansville 11. Total fouls—East Troy 26, Evansville 16. Fouled out—Guyse.
Jefferson 53, Whitewater 50—The host Eagles (1-19, 1-13) picked up their first win of the season.
Wyatt Nickels had 10 points to lead Whitewater (3-17, 2-12).
JEFFERSON 53, WHITEWATER 50
Whitewater (50)—Crowley 4-0-9, Wence 3-1-8, Rubio 0-0-0, Aron 7-0-14, Brown 3-0-7, Nixon 1-0-2, Nickels 4-2-10. Totals 22-3-50.
Jefferson (53)— McGraw 8-2-22, Neitzel 7-3-21, E. Phillips 2-0-4, Devine 1-0-2, Butina 2-0-4. Totals 20-5-53.
Halftime—Jefferson 28, Whitewater 14. 3-point goals—Whitewater 3 (Crowley, Wence, Brown) 3; Jefferson 8 ((McGraw 4, Neitzel 4). Free throws missed—Whitewater 3, Jefferson 3. Total fouls—Whitewater 15, Jefferson 12. Fouled out—Aron.
Brodhead 68, Clinton 53—The Cardinals moved into sole possession of first place in the Rock Valley with a win.
Owen Leifker had 23 points for Brodhead (14-5, 11-2), while Peircen Bingham paced Clinton (4-17, 2-13) with 20 points.
BRODHEAD 68, CLINTON 53
Brodhead (68)—Engen 10-2-24, Lefiker 5-12-23, Walker 3-0-6, Boegli 1-0-2, Malkow 5-2-13. Totals: 24-16-68.
Clinton (53)—Espinoza 1-1-3, Pey Bingham 3-1-7, Edwards 1-0-2, Weisensel 3-0-8, Phillips 1-0-2, Peir Bingham 7-3-20, Gill 1-2-4, Flickinger 1-0-2, Aceves 1-1-3, Feggestad 1-0-2. Totals: 20-8-53.
Halftime—Brodhead 39, Clinton 30. 3-point goals—Brodhead 4 (Engen 2, Leifker, Malkow), Clinton 5 (Weisensel 2, Peir. Bingham 3). Free throws missed—Brodhead 2, Clinton 6.
Big Foot 57, McFarland 47—Gus Foster poured in 35 points to lead the host Chiefs (12-8, 9-5) to a Rock Valley win.
BIG FOOT 57, MCFARLAND 47
Big Foot (57)—Torrez 2-6-11, Gerdes 1-0-3, Schmitz 1-0-2, Foster 14-6-35, Wilson 3-0-6. Totals: 21-12-57.
McFarland (47)—Nichols-0 1-1, Kelley 3-1-7, Gillen 0-1-1, Kussow 2-4-8, Kulp 4-2-13, Chisolm 6-2-17. Totals: 15-11-47.
Halftime—Big Foot 33, McFarland 19. 3-point goals—Big Foot 3 (Torrez, Gerdes, Foster), McFarland 6 (Kulp 3, Chisolm 3). Free throws missed—Big Foot 4, McFarland 8.
Edgerton 57, Turner 52—The host Crimson Tide rallied in the second half for a Rock Valley win.
Leyton McKillips and Connor Coombs combined for 45 points for Edgerton (9-12, 8-7), which trailed by five at the half.
Konner Giddley had 16 points to lead Turner (11-6, 9-4).
EDGERTON 57, TURNER 52
Turner (52)—Howard 5-0-11; Giddley 5-3-16; Lauterbach 4-1-9; Hoppe 4-2-10; Sutherland 2-0-4; Johnson 1-0-2. Totals: 21-5-52.
Edgerton (57)—Coombs 6-7-22; Hanson 0-1-1; McKillips 7-6-23; Schaffner 2-0-5; Schuman 1-0-3; Appel 0-2-2. Totals: 16-16-57.
Halftime—Turner 30, Edgerton 25. 3-point goals—Turner 4 (Giddley 3, Howard), Edgerton 9 (McKillips 4, Coombs 3, Schaffner, Schuman). Free throws missed—Turner 6, Edgerton 3. Total fouls—Turner 18, Edgerton 15. Fouled out—Hoppe.
Milton 71, Beaver Dam 43—The visiting Red Hawks (17-3, 10-1) rolled to a Badger East victory, bouncing back after a nonconference loss at Westosha Central on Wednesday.
Deerfield 78, Parkview 44—The visiting Vikings (7-12, 3-7) could not keep up with the Trailways South Conference-leading Demons (16-5, 10-0).
Girls basketball
Edgerton 89, Turner 50—The visiting Crimson Tide rolled to a Rock Valley win.
Sylvia Fox had a game-high 21 points for Edgerton (19-2, 13-2), ranked fifth this week in Division 3.
Izzy Adams had 12 points to lead Turner (7-14, 2-13).
EDGERTON 89, TURNER 50
Edgerton (89)—Warner 1-1-3; Snyder 1-1-3; Blum 5-0-13; Gunderson 6-0-13; Scharlau 3-0-9; Shaw 3-0-6; Fox 7-4-21; Rusch 7-2-17; Zeimet 2-0-4. Totals: 35-8-89.
Turner (50)—Adams 4-3-12; Martin 2-0-6; House 4-3-11; Fernandez 2-0-5; Babilius 3-2-10; Combs 1-0-2; Curry 2-0-4. Totals: 18-8-50.
Halftime—Edgerton 41, Turner 27. 3-point goals—Edgerton 11 (Scharlau 3, Blum 3, Fox 3, Gunderson, Rusch), Turner 6 (Martin 2, Babilius 2, Adams, Fernandez). Free throws missed—Edgerton 3, Turner 7. Total fouls—Edgerton 14, Turner 10.