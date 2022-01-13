The Edgerton High boys basketball team picked up its second win of the week over Clinton on Thursday night.
Connor Coombs scored 32 points to lift the Crimson Tide to a 64-55 win. Edgerton (5-7, 4-4) had defeated Clinton 67-48 on Monday.
Leyton McKillips added 14 points for the Crimson Tide, including 4 3-pointers.
Peircen Bingham and Payton Bingham had 13 points each to lead Clinton (2-11, 1-8).
EDGERTON 64, CLINTON 55
Clinton (55)—Espinoza 2-0-4; Pa. Bingham 6-1-13; Pe. Bingham 5-2-13; Gill 4-3-11; Flickinger 4-0-8; Aceves 1-0-2; Feggestad 2-0-4. Totals: 24-6-55.
Edgerton (64)—Hazeltine 1-0-2; Coombs 11-7-32; Hanson 2-3-7; McKillips 5-0-14; Schuman 1-0-2; Fox 2-2-6; Langer 0-1-1. Totals: 21-15-64.
Halftime—Edgerton 38, Clinton 27. 3-point goals—Clinton 1 (Pi. Bingham), Edgerton 7 (McKillips 4, Coombs 3). Free throws missed—Clinton 6, Edgerton 9. Total fouls—Clinton 19, Edgerton 16. Fouled out—Espinoza.
Evansville 59, Whitewater 40—The visiting Blue Devils (7-6, 4-4) evened their Rock Valley record after jumping to a 34-19 halftime lead. The Whippets struggled to score from the field, totaling 12 field goals. Still, Whitewater (2-9, 2-6) cut the margin to 12 points during the second half, before Evansville made nine of 13 free throws in the second half.
Evansville got 16 points from senior Stephen Kopecky, 14 from senior guard Mason Miller and 10 from senior guard Trevor Bahrs. The Whippets got 11 points each from Ramon Wence, Jonathan Aron and Wyatt Nickels.
EVANSVILLE 59, WHITEWATER 40
EVANSVILLE (59)—Bahrs 4-0-10, Geske 1-1-3, Bettenhausen 2-0-4, Miller 5-2-14, Maves 3-0-6, Henzelman 1-2-4, Krause 0-2-2, Kopecky 6-4-16. Totals 22-11-59.
WHITEWATER (40)—Hintz 0-2-2, Wence 4-0-11, Aron 4-2-11, Seguero 1-0-2, Nixon 1-0-3, Nickels 2-7-11. Totals 12-11-40.
Halftime—Evansville 34-19. 3-point goals—Evansville 4 (Bahrs 2, Miller 2), Whitewater (Wence 3, Aron, Nixon). Free throws missed—Evansville 6, Whitewater 5. Total fouls—Evansville 16, Whitewater 20. Fouled out—Bahrs.
Brodhead 55, Big Foot 50—The Cardinals remained on top of the Rock Valley Conference standings with a road victory.
Owen Leifker and Cullen Walker had 16 points each to lead Brodhead (9-3, 7-0), while Brady Malkow added 12. Gus Foster had a game-high 21 points for Big Foot (7-6, 5-3).
BRODHEAD 55, BIG FOOT 50
Brodhead (55)—Saunders 1-0-2; Engen 3-2-7; Vondra 1-0-2; Leifker 6-3-16; Walker 7-0-16; Malkow 3-6-12. Totals: 20-11-55.
Big Foot (50)—Torrez 2-1-7; Gerdes 2-0-4; Schnutz 3-1-7; Foster 7-2-21; Wilson 5-1-11. Totals: 19-5-50.
Halftime—Brodhead 36, Big Foot 26. 3-point goals—Brodhead 4 (Walker 2, Engen, Leifker), Big Foot 7 (Foster 5, Torrez 2). Free throws missed—Brodhead 4, Big Foot 7. Total fouls—Brodhead 15, Big Foot 16. Fouled out—Penniman.
Milton 51, Waunakee 48—Junior forward Brogan McIntyre delivered in a big way for the visiting Red Hawks, totaling 21 points as Milton beat the Warriors (11-4, 6-2) in Badger East Conference play. Sophomore guard Ayden Goll added 15 points for Milton, ranked eighth in Division 2 by The Associated Press. Waunakee (11-4, 6-2) got 11 points from Jake Bova.
MILTON 51, WAUNAKEE 48
MILTON (51)—Goll 5-2-15, Opdahl 1-0-2, Campion 2-0-4, McIntyre 8-2-21, Kirk 3-0-7, Ruppe 1-0-2. Totals 20-4-51.
WAUNAKEE (48)—LaVold 1-1-4, Ducharme 1-0-2, Driscoll 2-2-7, Fuhremann 3-1-7, Bova 3-4-11, Keller 2-3-7, Frisch 4-0-10. Totals 16-11-48.
Halftime—Milton 21, Waunakee 16. 3-point goals—Milton 7 (Goll 3, McIntyre 3, Kirk), Waunakee 5 (Frisch 2, LaVold, Driscoll, T. Kenas). Free throws missed—Milton 1, Waunakee 11. Total fouls—Milton 16, Waunakee 12.
Girls
Dodgeland 57, Parkview 51—Jenna Olin scored 30 points but it was not enough for the Vikings in the nonconference loss. Parkview (5-8) trailed by two at half.
DODGELAND 57, PARKVIEW 51
Dodgeland (57)—Schultz 2-0-4; Kohn 5-1-11; Kneuppel 2-0-4; Carpenter 1-1-4; Kompsi 1-3-5; Bader 11-5-27. Totals: 22-12-57.
Parkview (51)—Crecelius 1-0-2; Mielke 1-0-3; Valley 2-0-4; Olin 10-7-30; Brown 3-0-8; Klossy 2-0-4. Totals: 20-7-51.
Halftime—Dodgeland 26, Parkview 24. 3-point goals—Dodgeland 1 (Carpenter), Parkview 6 (Olin 3, Brown 2, Mielke). Free throws missed—Dodgeland 11, Parkview 3. Total fouls—Dodgeland 15, Parkview 17. Fouled out—Olin.