ALL-TRAILWAYS SOUTH BOYS BASKETBALL All-Trailways South boys basketball: Parkview's Trey Oswald a unanimous first-team pick Gazette staff Mar 16, 2022 Trey Oswald, a 6-foot guard from Orfordville Parkview, was a unanimous pick to this year's all-Trailways South Conference first team.The senior averaged 17.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Vikings, who went 4-8 in the Trailways South and 8-16 overall. Oswald also averaged 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game.Other unanimous first-team picks were Logan Sullivan, a 6-3 senior from Johnson Creek; Cal Fisher, a 6-foot junior from Deerfield; and Dayton Lasack, a 6-4 senior from Deerfield.Parkview had three players earn all-Trailways South honorable mention: 6-1 forward Rusty Klitzman, 6-2 forward Noah Flood-Elyafi and 5-9 wing Zander Brown.Klitzman averaged 11.2 points per game, second on the team, and added 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals.Flood-Elyafi led the Vikings in rebounds with 9.2 per game. He averaged 5.1 points, 0.8 assists and 1.0 steals.Brown led Parkview in assists with 2.6 per game and also averaged 6.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals.TRAILWAYS SOUTH CONFERENCE2021-22 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMFIRST TEAMTrey Oswald, 6-0, sr., Orfordville Parkview (unanimous); Logan Sullivan, 6-3, sr., Johnson Creek (unanimous); Cal Fisher, 6-0, jr., Deerfield (unanimous); Dayton Lasack, 6-4, sr., Deerfield (unanimous); Brent Schmiesing, 5-8, sr., Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose; Henry Mannelli, 6-6, sr., Williams Bay; Colin Young, 6-5, sr., Madison Country Day.SECOND TEAMTommy Lees, 5-10, jr., Deerfield; Owen King, 5-11, jr., Williams Bay; Kelton Randall, 5-10, jr., Williams Bay; Johnathan Loomans, 6-1, jr., Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose; Dylan Bredlow, 6-0, so., Johnson Creek; Austin Anton-Pernat, 5-11, sr., Johnson Creek; Brady Koopman, 6-4, sr., Palmyra-EagleHONORABLE MENTIONParkview—Rusty Klitzman, 6-1, jr.; Noah Flood-Elyafi, 6-2, sr.; Zander Brown, 5-9, sr. Deerfield—Martin Kimmel, 5-9, so. Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose—Jimmitrius Davison, 6-3, so. Madison Country Day—Stephen Bosben, 5-11, sr. Palmyra-Eagle—Dalton Metzdorf, 6-2, sr.