Record-setting numbers led to a record-setting year for Milton senior basketball player Jack Campion.
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association agreed, naming Campion as a first-team All-State player in Division 2.
The state coaches also named Walworth Big Foot senior forward Gus Foster as a first-team All-State player in Division 3, after he led the Chiefs to an 18-11 record and a WIAA sectional final appearance.
Campion, a four-year starter at Milton and first-team all-Badger East Conference pick, finished as the Red Hawks’ all-time scoring and assist leader. Last year, he averaged 16.8 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 6.7 assists per game and 1.7 steals per game.
The Red Hawks tied for the Badger East regular-season title and set a school record in victories with 21. Milton finished 21-6 and lost to eventual state qualifier Westosha Central in WIAA regional play.
Foster, a 6-3 senior wing, was named the player of the year in the Rock Valley Conference. He led Big Foot to an 18-11 record and 11-7 RVC mark. With Foster hitting a game-winning shot at the buzzer against Racine St. Catherine’s, the Chiefs advanced to a sectional final before losing to Milwaukee St. Thomas More.
Foster averaged 22.6 ppg, 10
