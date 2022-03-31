Delavan-Darien senior Erik Cesarz was named to the all-Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball first team in a vote of league coaches.
Cesarz, a 6-foot-6 power forward, averaged 15.7 points per game and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Comets. He added 2.3 assists per game.
The Comets went 3-11 in the conference and 10-16 overall.
Conference champion and WIAA Division 2 state semifinalist Westosha Central placed two players on the first team, seniors Jack Rose and Kenny Garth.
Rose, a 6-foot-4 senior wing, also was named conference player of the year. He averaged 20.4 points and 6.5 rebounds. Garth, a 6-3 senior forward, averaged 11.8 ppg and 2.9 rpg.
Also making the first team were junior J.R. Lukenbill of Burlington and senior Tyson Skalecki of Union Grove.
Delavan-Darien senior Raymond Jordan earned honorable mention.
Elkhorn senior Carter Kammes, a 6-5 senior forward, made the second team after averaging 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Elkhorn junior Reid Paddock made the honorable mention list after averaging 11.0 ppg.
Also making the second team was Lake Geneva Badger’s Ty McGreevy, who led the Badgers with averages of 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Junior Bradley Lyon earned honorable mention after averaging 13.2 ppg and 4.9 rpg.
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE
2021-22 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
First Team
Erik Cesarz, sr., Delavan-Darien; J.R. Lukenbill, jr., Burlington; Tyson Skalecki, sr., Union Grove; Kenny Garth, sr., Westosha Central; Jack Rose, sr., Westosha Central.
Player of the year—Jack Rose, sr., Westosha Central.
Second Team
Carter Kammes, sr., Elkhorn; Ty McGreevy, sr., Lake Geneva Badger; Conner Roffers, so., Burlington; Owen Martinson, jr., Waterford; Devin Griffin, sr., Westosha Central.
Honorable Mention
Delavan-Darien—Raymond Jordan, sr. Elkhorn—Reid Paddock, jr. Lake Geneva Badger—Bradley Lyon, jr. Burlington—Tommy Teberg, so. Union Grove—Owen Nowak, jr. Waterford—Erik Kunze, sr. Westosha Central—Wyatt Anderson, jr. Wilmot—Anthony Corona, jr.; Jake Christiansen, jr.
