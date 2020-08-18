For a lot of aspiring young basketball players, the summer AAU circuit serves as a pipeline to the collegiate level.
It is a chance to showcase a diverse skill set that catches the attention of college coaches.
But with the country in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, how has that impacted this summer’s showcase AAU tournaments? It all depends on who you talk to.
Many of the high-profile tournaments based in major cities throughout the Midwest have gone off without a hitch.
A few have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, and in one case, a spike in positive COVID test results following a tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, resulted in the Wisconsin Flight Elite girls team shutting down for the season. Janesville Craig senior-to-be Claudia Fieiras—The Gazette’s area player of the year for the 2019-20 season—was a member of Flight Elite.
Fieiras did not test positive for COVID-19 but two teammates did. She said a serious lack of COVID-19 precautions and guidelines at the Des Moines tournament directly led to the spike in cases.
“Other than taking your temperature at the door when you came into the gym, they really didn’t do anything else to ensure everyone’s safety,” Fieiras said. “Nobody was required to wear masks and there was no social distancing that I could see.
“Once our coach and owner of Flight Elite found out what had happened in Des Moines, he shut everything down for the rest of the summer.”
Fieiras, a two-time all-Big Eight Conference selection, said her team took all precautions necessary, especially early on, to ensure everyone’s safety.
“The first two weeks that we practiced, we didn’t scrimmage at all,” Fieiras said. “We just worked on a lot of individual drills and shooting.
“Tournament-wise, everything was fine until the Des Moines tourney.”
Janesville Parker boys basketball coach Matt Bredesen spends his summers coaching on the AAU trail and is involved in one way or another with 10 teams at the 15U and 17U levels. He had three teams playing at a tournament in Waukegan, Illinois, this past weekend, including his talented Bredesen 17U team. He also said that several tournaments remain on the summer schedule.
“We’ll hopefully end up playing a normal schedule of games, it’s just that instead of starting like we normally do in late March, we started in July,” Bredesen said. “With a lot of schools pushing football to the spring now, they’ll probably continuing scheduling tournaments into late September.
“Everything is so fluid right now with COVID that you just don’t know how things are going to play out week-to-week. But we’ll keep playing as long as we can.”
Bredesen said each venue his teams have played at follows strict COVID guidelines. Masks are required for fans and coaches, players must use hand sanitizer subbing in and out, and teams are required to leave the gym immediately after each game so the gym can get a thorough cleaning.
“Once the game starts, it’s basketball as usual,” Bredesen said. “Kids play hard and get after it because they know they’re being watched.
“With every tournament available to watch on a live stream now, (college) coaches can still see every player without traveling to tournaments.”
Bredesen said Elkhorn Area High senior-to-be Jordan Johnson has had a big summer on the AAU circuit and is drawing plenty of college attention. The 6-foot-1 point guard, who led the Southern Lakes Conference in scoring last year, has already picked up three Division II offers, and Bredesen said he expects many more to come.