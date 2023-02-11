After losing to Beloit Memorial 6-5 on Feb. 4, the Janesville Bluebirds played with fire in a rematch game just one week later. On Friday, the Bluebirds won 7-4 over the Purple Knights in a conference boys hockey matchup.

It was a fiery game for the Bluebirds (16-6, 7-4 Big Eight Conference), and the team played aggressively on defense and offense.

