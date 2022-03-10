EAST TROY
This wasn’t easy.
Then again, at this point, it wasn’t supposed to be.
The Big Foot Chiefs rallied from a late deficit to defeat defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Racine St. Catherine’s 51-49 in a sectional semifinal Thursday night.
The Chiefs will face either Milwaukee St. Thomas More or Whitefish Bay Dominican Saturday at 1 p.m. at Whitewater High School.
“It’s crazy to think about beating a team like that, from where they’ve been with our team and the places we’ve been,” Big Foot coach Hunter Price said. “Credit to St. Cat’s, they are a really good team that had a great plan, but we just made enough plays to keep playing.”
After leading virtually the entire game, the Chiefs found themselves trailing 44-41 with four minutes to play when their prime time players took center stage.
First it was Gus Foster, double-teamed throughout the evening, getting a tough bucket in the paint to cut the advantage to one.
Then it was sophomore point guard Hudson Torrez, who nailed a corner 3-point shot to give the Chiefs the lead for good with 3 minutes, 14 seconds left.
After a pair of tough defensive stands by the Chiefs’ defense it was Foster again, this time with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to salt the game away.
Add a layup by Tyler Wilson and more free throws by Foster, and the enormous throng of Big Foot supporters had another reason to explode. Not even a buzzer-beating, banked-in 3-pointer from St. Catherine’s could hush the Chiefs’ celebration.
After winning their first regional since 2004 last week, the Chiefs made more history by advancing to the first sectional final ever.
“It’s just an amazing feeling, knowing that we’re already the best team in school history,” Torrez said. “We just got to keep it rolling.”
The Chiefs sprinted to an 11-3 start before both teams got stuck in the muck for the majority of the first half.
Big Foot carried a 25-19 advantage into the break.
“Especially in the first half, our defense was really good,” Price said. “And they did a really good job of not letting us catch the ball where we wanted and make us go to our secondary options.”
Three baskets in the paint by Wilson allowed the Chiefs to stave off the Angels for a while, but when St. Catherine’s found its footing from long range, it appeared as though the Chiefs’ run might be over.
Enter Foster, who this week was named Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year.
“I made some shots, but there’s no way we would’ve won without my teammates coming up huge,” Foster said. “Hudson hit the biggest shot of the game, and I’ve got more faith in him to make that shot than anybody, even me.
“It’s crazy. I keep telling people to pinch me because I can’t believe this is real.”
Wilson finished with a team-best 16 points, Foster finished with 15 and Torres had 12. Eli Gerdes made an impact as well, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers in the middle of the first half to hold off an Angels rally.
Now, the Chiefs must wait for Dominican and St. Thomas More to battle it out Friday night after St. Thomas More won a court injunction reversing the forfeit of its Friday game.
“It’s definitely a weird situation,” Price said. “But either way, we’re going to be playing a team that will be playing pretty shortly after their sectional final. We know that our fans are going to show up again for us.”
BIG FOOT 51, ST. CATHERINE’S 49
Walworth Big Foot (51)—Torrez 5 0-1 12, Gerdes 2 0-0 6, Schmitz 1 0-0 2, Foster 6 2-2 15, Wilson 7 2-2 16. Totals: 21 4-5 57.
Racine St. Catherine’s (49)—Matthews 7 3-5 20, Moherick 2 0-0 6, Thomas-Kuemper 5 2-2 12, Barnes 1 0-0 3, Pitts 3 0-0 8. Totals: 18 5-7 49.
Halftime—Big Foot 25, St. Catherine’s 19. 3-point goals—Big Foot 5 (Torrez 2, Gerdes 2, Foster), St. Catherine’s 8 (Matthews 3, Moherick 2, Pitt 2, Barnes). Total fouls—Big Foot 8, St. Catherine’s 13