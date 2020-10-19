The COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter the Big Eight Conference's athletic schedules.
On Monday, the local high school league--which includes Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker and Beloit Memorial--announced it will not hold any conference competitions this winter.
While conference events remain on hold, school districts can attempt to move forward with their seasons and schedule nonconference competitions at the discretion of their local officials.
"Member schools have determined conference competition for winter sports will not occur this winter," the Big Eight said in a press release. "As each district allows, in-person practices, games, and workouts may be allowed to occur as adopted by member schools and following public health recommendations."
The conference already shifted its fall sports to the WIAA's shortened spring schedule. No teams in the conference have played any competitions--including nonconference events--this fall.
A statement from the School District of Janesville that accompanied the Big Eight released stated, in part, that it "will continue to provide in-person open gym opportunities for our athletes following our COVID-19 Mitigation guidelines.
"In the coming weeks, additional information about winter sports, open gyms, and training opportunities will be provided by building athletic directors as we continue to prepare for the upcoming winter season."
Big Eight Conference members previously voted unanimously that if all member schools "are not able to participate fully in conference contests during season dates as scheduled, Big 8 Conference competitions will not be held and conference champions will not be named."
Monday's announcement came on the heels of the league saying Wednesday it would ask its members to get feedback from officials at their local level before making a decision on winter sports. The announcement also came three days after the Badger Conference--which includes Milton--announced it will not have conference competitions or crown champions for the winter season.
Seven of the 10 Big Eight schools are in Dane County, which has strictly enforced some of the strongest COVID protocols. The WIAA moved many of its fall sports state championship events outside of Dane County as a result. The Madison school district announced Monday it will not have in-person winter athletics through at least Jan. 24.
For schools that do move ahead with winter sports, the WIAA calendar allows practices for some of the sports—girls basketball, gymnastics and boys and girls hockey—to officially begin Nov. 16. Boys basketball, wrestling and boys swim begin the following week.
