JANESVILLE
Mother Nature has made a mockery of the high school spring sports schedule.
Big Eight Conference Commissioner Chris Nicholson said he has lost track of the amount of cancellations and postponements that have come across his desk during the first month of the spring season. He’s afraid carpal tunnel syndrome may set in with the amount of time he’s spending at his keyboard, trying to juggle and reschedule all levels of competition for baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys golf, boys tennis and track and field.
Monday just added to the list: Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker had 13 events scheduled between freshmen, junior varsity and varsity competitions. None of them took place.
“It has just been brutal,” Nicholson said of the spring weather. “And the more things we have to cancel or postpone, the better chance there is of teams not being able to fill their entire schedule. It’s just too hard to reschedule everything because of all the variables involved.”
The biggest hurdle Nicholson faces in rescheduling events is the lack of officials available in so many different sports. Nicholson is in charge of hiring officials for all Janesville, Beloit Memorial, Middleton and Verona home competitions. The Madison School District is in charge of finding officials for all Madison home events.
“You have to remember that about 90 percent of the officials that I hire are booked already for the spring season,” Nicholson said. “So if Craig postpones its baseball game on a Thursday and wants to reschedule for the next day, the umpires for that Thursday game are probably already booked up for that day.
“And with a serious shortage of officials available for all levels in pretty much every sport, finding replacements on short notice is next to impossible.”
The lack of facilities available and a lack of bus drivers has only compounded the problem of rescheduling, according to Nicholson. Last week, Janesville had to send a bus up to Middleton to pick up the Cardinals’ girls and boys track and field teams to compete at Monterey Stadium and then transport them back to Middleton. The Middleton School District does not have enough licensed bus drivers to transport all of its spring athletes to various venues.
A lack of available (and playable) facilities also has been an ongoing problem. The majority of baseball and softball diamonds do not have artificial turf, making them difficult to play on during or after inclement weather. Elkhorn and Walworth Big Foot are two of the exceptions, as both feature artificial turf on their infield. As a result, many schools reach out in hopes of using their facilities on short notice. The Big Eight Conference also has used the Madison Area Technical College softball and soccer facilities in Madison because both have artificial turf.
“A lot of times those places aren’t going to be available because they’re already being used,” Nicholson said. “And if they’re available, I still have to find umpires and officials, and possibly, bus drivers to get the teams back and forth.”
Rain and snow haven’t been the only culprits when it comes to cancelling or postponing events. According to Big Eight bylaws, the wind chill must be higher than 35 degrees for any competition to take place. Even if there hadn’t been snow on the ground Monday morning, the wind chill still fell below 35 degrees—so no competition could have taken place anyway.
Nicholson’s biggest fear for the rest of the spring season is that many nonconference competitions won’t be able to be made up or rescheduled. In baseball and softball specifically, conference events will always take priority before any nonconference rescheduling is done. Case in point: Janesville Parker’s nonconference baseball game at Deerfield, which had been scheduled for Monday, likely will not be made up because the Vikings still are hoping to play a full Big Eight schedule. Parker already cancelled a nonconference game with Clinton earlier this season.
“I’m afraid you’re going to see teams playing a lot of doubleheaders,” Nicholson said. “It’s just the way it’s going to be.
“We might be OK if we go the rest of the spring season without any more rainouts or days where it’s too cold, but we all know that’s wishful thinking in Wisconsin. Let’s just hope there’s only one or two (more), and not like we’ve seen the past month.”
A month which has seen Chris Nicholson become very good at juggling.