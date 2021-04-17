The Beloit Turner boys and the Madison Country Day girls cross country teams won at the Janesville Parker triangular Saturday.
Turner's boys finished with 26 points, with Parker second with 32.
Madison Country Day won the girls competition with 29 points, and Turner was second at 37. Parker's score was uncomplete due to not having five varsity runners.
Cooper Moran of Turner won the boys 5,000-meter race in 17:48. Parker's Logan Risseeuw was second at 18:29 and teammate Jack Holterman third at 19:23.
Country Day's Ella Whinney won the girls 5,000-meter race in 21:43. Turner's Lydia Seifarth was second and Parker's Brooke Schroeder third.
Boys
TURNER 26, PARKER 32, MADISON COUNTY DAY inc.
(5,000 meters)
1. Cooper Moran (T) 17:48; 2. Logan Risseeuw (P) 18:29; 3. Jack Holterman (P) 19:23; 4. Donovan Niedfeldt (T) 19:48; 5. Carter Herbst (P) 19:56
Girls
MADISON COUNTRY DAY 29, TURNER 37, PARKER inc.
(5,000 meters)
1. Ella Whinney (MCD) 21:43; 2. Lydia Seifarth (T) 23:14; 3. Brooke Schroeder (P) 23:35; 4. Hannah Hallick (MCD) 23:53; 5. Ella Whiffen (MCD) 23:57