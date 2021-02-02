Badly in need of an energy boost Tuesday night, the Clinton Cougars turned to an unfamiliar weapon: The full-court press.
The Cougars, who were rather listless in a first-half that saw them trailing visiting Parkview High 31-27 at the break, employed the press to great success in what turned into a 62-54 victory.
Clinton’s press led to some Parkview turnovers, but moreover gave the club they energy the needed.
“Normally I wait until we reach the locker room to talk to the girls,” Clinton coach Kim Ciochon said. “But tonight I told them as they were walking in that they needed to find some energy in there. We’ve been really reluctant to press this year for a couple of reasons: The first is that we ware playing with masks and players get winded more easily, and the second is that we’ve been in foul trouble in a lot of games.
“Tonight, we weren’t in foul trouble, and it ended up working to our benefit.”
The game’s key stretch came early in the second half. Trailing 38-37, Clinton embarked on a 10-0 run to turn the game upside down. Parkview wouldn’t get closer than six points the rest of the way.
The Cougars were once again led by the duo of senior Olivia Roehl and sophomore Jayden Nortier, who took turns carrying the scoring load.
Roehl was the Cougars’ highlight in the first half, scoring 14 of her 22 points. Nortier scored the Cougars’ first eight points of the second half and poured in 15 of her 20 points in the second half.
Junior Ellie Teubert was also solid, scoring 12 points.
Parkview was led by junior Jenna Olin, who continued her string of strong performances by pouring in a game-high 29 points.
CLINTON 62, PARKVIEW 54
PARKVIEW: Burrell 2 2-4 7, Meyers 3 2-3 9, Mielke 2 0-0 5, Cox 1 0-2 2, Olin 10 6-7 29, Stark 1 0-1 2. Totals: 19 10-17 54.
CLINTON: E. Teubert 5 2-2 12, Nortier 8 4-6 20, Blue 1 0-0 2, Mullooly 1 0-0 2, Wellnitz 1 0-0 2, Bobolz 1 0-0 2, Roehl 11 0-1 22. Totals: 28 6-9 62.
Parkview 31 23—54
Clinton 27 35—62
3-pointers: Parkview 6 (Olin 3, Mielke, Meyers, Burrell). Clinton 0. Total fouls: Parkview 11, Clinton 14.
Delavan-Darien 54, Wilmot 48—Delavan-Darien overcame a nine-point deficit early in the second half to defeat visiting Wilmot.
Rylee Crull led the Comets with 17 points, with nine coming in the second half. McKenna Williams added 13, including 11 in the second half.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 54, WILMOT 48
Wilmot (48)—Kendall, 1-0-2; Parisi, 6-1-15; M. Johnson, 5-0-12; Christiansen, 4-2-10; Reitz, 2-0-4; Pittman, 2-0-5. Totals: 21-2-48.
Delavan-Darien (54)—O’Grady, 1-0-3; Ruesch, 4-0-10; Crull, 6-4-17; Rendon, 1-0-3; E. Gonzalez, 1-3-5; Williams, 4-4-13; Quartucci, 0-3-3. Totals: 17-14-54.
Wilmot 24 24—48
Delavan-Darien 24 30—54
3-point goals—W 4 (Parisi 2, M. Johnson, Pittman), DD 6 (O’Grady, Ruesch 2, Crull, Rendon, Williams). Free throws missed—W 2, DD 14. Total fouls—W 19, DD 12. Fouled out—Pittman.
Badger 71, Big Foot 43—Ava Schulz scored 22 points, and Macie Todd added 19 as Badger breezed past Big Foot at Walworth.
Lydia Larson led the Chiefs with 15 points.
BADGER 71, BIG FOOT 43
Badger (71)—Todd, 6-7-19; Welch, 2-2-7; Jhnson, 0-1-1; Yakubov, 3-2-8; Pollard, 1-0-3; Fahey, 2-0-4; Schulz, 8-1-22; Bearder, 3-1-7. Totals: 25-14-71.
Big Foot (43)—Lueck, 1-1-3; Harvey, 0-1-1; Bauman, 1-0-2; Larson, 5-1-15; Quackenbush, 2-0-6; Gillingham, 2-1-5; Tracy, 3-0-7; Holt, 2-0-4. Totals: 16-4-43.
Badger 47 24—71
Big Foot 17 26—43
3-point goals—Ba 7 (Welch, Pollard, Schulz 5), BF 7 (Larson 4, Quackenbush 2, Tracy). Free throws missed—Ba 10, BF 2. Total fouls—Ba 10, BF 16.
Boys
Turner 86, Whitewater 54—Danny Burrows nailed six treys en route to 24 points, while Donavahn Cain added 23 and David Heldt scored 12 as Turner defeated visiting Whitewater.
Turner held a 38-25 halftime lead before putting 48 points on the Whippets in the second half.
Whitewater was led by Carter Brown’s 22 points.
The Trojans will host Janesville Craig tonight.
TURNER 86, WHITEWATER 54
Whitewater 25 29—54
Turner 38 48—86
WHITEWATER (54)--Masters 4 0-1 8, Hintz 1 0-0 3, Tillman 2 5-8 9, Brown 8 5-7 22, Sam Brown 2 0-0 6, Nichets 2 2-4 6. Totals: 19 12-20 54.
TURNER (86)--Karich 2 02 4, Revels 1 0-0 2, Coldren 1 0-0 3, Burrows 9 0-0 24, Heldt 4 3-4 12, Jacobs 3 1-1 7, Giddley 2 1-1 5, Cain 10 0-0 23, Hoppe 1 2-2 4, Diehl 1 0-0 2. 34 7-10 86.
3-pointers: Whitewater 4 (Sam Brown 2, Carter Brown, Hintz). Turner 11 (Burrows 6, Coldren, Heldt, Cain 3).
Edgerton 68, Jefferson 58—Haygen Miller’s 22 points wasn’t enough as Clayton Jenny dropped a game-high 31 to lead the Crimson Tide to a boys basketball victory on Tuesday.
Miller knocked down six 3-pointers to lead the Eagles’ offense. Braden McGraw scored 12 points for Jefferson.
EDGERTON 68, JEFFERSON 58Edgerton 34 34—68
Jefferson 18 40—58
EDGERTON (68) — Kauf 4 1-3 10, Jenny 13 3-6 31, D. Hanson 7 2-3 19, A. Hanson 2 1-1 5, Krause 0 1-3 1, Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 8-16 68.
JEFFERSON (58)—Miller 8 0-1 22, McGraw 5 0-0 12, Neitzel 1 0-0 2, Lenz 1 0-0 3, Martin 4 0-0 10, Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Devine 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 0-1 58.
3-pointers: E 6 (Kauf, Jenny 2, D. Hanson), J 12 (Miller 6, McGraw 2, Lenz, Martin 2, Hoffman). Total fouls: E 9, J 18.
- Brodhead 71, Clinton 28—The Cardinals shook off a slow start to keep Clinton winless on the season.
The Cardinals led 22-10 at halftime before scoring 49 second-half points to bury the Cougars.
Owen Leifker hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 points. Brady Malkow added 10 for Brodhead, which went 22-for-24 at the free throw line.
Clinton was led by Payton Bingham’s eight points.
BRODHEAD 71, CLINTON 28
BRODHEAD (71)--Walker 2 2-2 7, Green 2 2-2 6, Knuth 1 0-0 2, Engen 2 2-2 6, Leifker 6 8-9 24, Weeden 1 2-2 5, Boegli 2 0-0 5, Malkow 4 4-5 10, Sanders 1 2-2 4, Vondra 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 22-24 71
CLINTON (28)--Cr Peterson 1 0-1 2, Pay Bingham 3 0-0 8, Phillips 1 0-0 2, Ch Peterson 3 0-0 6, Mueller 1 0-0 2, Klein 2 2-2 6, Peircen Bingham 0 2-4 2. Totals: 11 4-7 28.
Brodhead 22 49—71
Clinton 10 18—28
3-pointers: Brodhead 7 (Walker, Lefiker 4, Weeden 1, Beogli 1). Clinton 2 (Payt. Bingham).
- McFarland 64, Big Foot 63—The Spartans edged the Chiefs Tuesday night by a single point despite 29 points from Big Foot junior Gus Foster.
The Spartans were led by Jackson Werwinski’s 24 points, while Pete Pavelec and Dadon Gillen each scored 10.
Big Foot trailed 33-23 at half before their second-half rally came up just short. Tyler Wilson scored 14 for the Chiefs.
MCFARLAND 64, BIG FOOT 63
MCFARLAND (64)--Kelley 1 0-0 2, Nichols 1 1-2 3, Pavelec 3 4-4 10, Wewinski 9 4-5 24, Kes 1 2-3 4, Larson 3 1-3 8, Gillen 4 2-4 10. Chislom 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 14-21 64.
BIG FOOT (63)--Torrez 1 3-4 7, Schmitz 3 0-0 7, Gerdes 2 1-2 7, Foster 11 5-6 29, Wilson 6 2-4 14. Totals: 23 11-16 63.
McFarland 33 31—64
Big Foot 23 40—63
3-pointers: Big Foot 7 (Schmitz 2, Gerdes 2, Foster 2). McFarland 4 (Werwinski 2, Larson, Chislom).
- Williams Bay 87, Parkview 67—Williams Bay sprinted to a 43-19 halftime lead and never looked back in dispatching Parkview Tuesday night.
Five Williams Bay players finished the game in double figures, led by Sam Norton and Henry Mannelli, each of whom had 14.
The Vikings were led by Connor Simonson’s 20, while Tyler Oswald added 16.
WILLIAMS BAY 87, PARKVIEW 67
WILLIAMS BAY (87)--Randall 3 1-2 9, Schultz 4 0-0 10, Millard 3 5-6 11, Norton 5 2-2 14, Viss 3 2-4 9, Mannelli 5 3-4 14, Hoover 1 0-0 2, Venteccker 4 2-2 10, Kupper 2 2-2 7, Pollok 0 1-2 1. Totals: 30 18-24 87.
PARKVIEW (67)--Crecelius 1 2-2 5, Trey Oswald 4 0-1 9, Tyler Oswald 6 2-2 16, Simonson 6 7-10 20, Flood_Eyafi 5 0-0 10, Kitzman 2 0-0 4, Brown 0 2-2 2, Landis 0 1-2 1. Totals: 24 14-19 67.
Williams Bay 43 44—87
Parkview 19 48—67
3-pointers: Parkview 4 (Ty Oswald 2, Crecelius, Simonson). Williams Bay 9 (Kupper, Mannelli, Viss, Norton 2, Schultz 2, Randall 2).
Fort Atkinson 45, Badger 33—The Blackhawk defense held Badger to just seven first-half points as the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team earned a 45-33 nonconference victory over host Badger on Monday.
The Blackhawks (6-2) were led be senior Greyson Wixom’s 12 points. Junior Carson Baker knocked down three 3-pointers to add 11 points.
Fort Atkinson held Badger—who was paced by Brady Lyon’s 10 points—to 11 made field goals on the night.
FORT ATKINSON 45, BADGER 33
FORT ATKINSON (45)— Fenner 3 0-0 7, Glisch 1 0-0 2, Baker 4 0-0 11, Cosson 2 0-0 4, Buchta 0 2-2 2, Wixom 2 8-10 12, Kees 0 4-4 4, Opperman 1 0-0 2, Dudzek 0 1-2 2. Totals 11 15-18 45.
BADGER (33)—McGreevy 1 1-2 3, Giovingo 3 0-0 7, Lyon 3 3-4 10. McCarron 2 0-0 4, Huber 2 1-2 4, Deleskiewicz 1 0-2 2, Slayton 0 1-2 1, Buntrock 1 1-2 4. Totals 11 7-15 33.
Fort Atkinson 21 24— 45
Badger 7 26—33
3-pointers: FA 4 (Fenner, Baker 3), B (Giovingo, Lyon, Huber, Buntrock). Total fouls: FA 15, B 15.
Waunakee 70, Elkhorn 57—Jaden Johnson scored 19 points, but the host Elks could not stay with the Warriors.
WAUNAKEE 70, ELKHORN 57
Waunakee (70)—Nelson, 4-0-9; Zibell, 3-0-9; Whalen, 1-0-3; Driscoll, 1-0-3; Fuhremann, 4-4-12; Booker, 2-0-4; Dotzler, 5-0-10; Krushek, 1-0-2; Kenas, 1-0-2; Vojhsek, 1-2-4; Keller, 1-2-4. Totals: 29-6-70.
Elkhorn (57)—Johnson, 7-3-19; Davey, 4-4-13; Bestul, 2-2-8; Hall, 0-2-2; Etten, 3-0-6; Franz, 3-0-6; Reed, 1-1-3. Totals: 20-12—57
Waunakee 38 32—70
Elkhorn 27 30—57
3-point goals—W 6 (Nelson, Zibell 3, Whalen, Driscoll), E 5 (Johnson 2, Bestul 2, Davey). Free throws missed—W 6, E 4. Total fouls—W 18, E 13.