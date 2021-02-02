Clayton Jenny was 13 of 14 from the free throw line, including all six down the stretch as the Crimson Tide held off visiting Middleton 61-60 in boys basketball action Monday.
Jenny finished with 28 points as Edgerton improved to 16-4.
Middleton is 1-2 in its COVID-19 delayed season.
EDGERTON 61, MIDDLETON 60
Middleton (60)—Rafel, 3-0-8; Statz, 3-0-8; Fosdick, 3-2-8; Meinholz, 4-4-15; Toenies, 1-2-4; Ballweg, 2-0-4; Meier, 1-2-4; Cammerford, 1-0-2; Van Buren, 2-0-5. Totals: 21-10-60.
Edgerton (61)—Knauf, 2-2-7; Jenny, 7-13-28; D. Hanson, 2-0-5; Coombs, 2-5-10; Fox, 3-5-11. Totals: 16-25-61.
Middleton 33 27—60
Edgerton 29 32—61
3-point goals—M 8 (Raffel 2, Statz 2, Meinholz 3, Van Buren), E 4 (Knauf, Jenny, Hanson, Coombs). Free throws missed—M 7, E 9. Total fouls—M 26, E 16. Fouled out—Ballweg.
Fort Atkinson 45, Badger 33—Fort Atkinson held Badger to just seven first-half points en route to a nonconference victory at Lake Geneva on Monday.
FORT ATKINSON 45, BADGER 33
Fort Atkinson 21 24—45
Badger 7 26—33
FORT ATKINSON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fenner 3 0-0 7, Glisch 1 0-0 2, Baker 4 0-0 11, Cosson 2 0-0 4, Buchta 0 2-2 2, Wixom 2 8-10 12, Kees 0 4-4 4, Opperman 1 0-0 2, Dudzek 0 1-2 2. Totals 11 15-18 45.
BADGER — McGreevy 1 1-2 3, Giovingo 3 0-0 7, Lyon 3 3-4 10. McCarron 2 0-0 4, Huber 2 1-2 4, Deleskiewicz 1 0-2 2, Slayton 0 1-2 1, Buntrock 1 1-2 4. Totals 11 7-15 33.
3-pointers: FA 4 (Fenner, Baker 3), B (Giovingo, Lyon, Huber, Buntrock). Total fouls: FA 15, B 15.
Girls
Beloit Turner girls basketball team snapped a brief two-game losing streak in resounding fashion Monday night, defeating Evansville 39-23 to move to 11-6 on the season.
BELOIT TURNER 39, EVANSVILLE 23
Turner 27 12—39
Evansville 12 11—23
TURNER: Adams 0 0-2 0, Fitzgerald 2 0-0 4, Pa Hasse 2 0-0 6, Klossner 4 1-2 12, Tinder 7 3-7 17, Pr Hasse 0 0-2 0. Totals: 15 4-13 39.
EVANSVILLE: Hazard 1 0-0 2, Hermansen 2 0-2 4, Tofte 3 0-0 7, Brandenburg 2 2-6 6, Vogl 0 0-2 0, Messling 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 2-10 23.
3-pointers: Evansville 1 (Tofte), Turner 5 (Pa Hasse 2, Klossner 3).
Badger 68, Delavan-Darien 41—Macie Todd scored 25 points to lead a trio of double-figure scorers as the Badgers won at Delavan-Darien.
Ava Schulz scored 18 points and Moira Fahey added 16 for the Badgers, who improved to 13-3.
McKenna Williams, who is returning after an injury, scored 16 for the Comets (2-12).
BADGER 68, DELAVAN-DARIEN 41Badger (68)—Todd, 9-7-25; Johnson, 0-1-1; Yakubov, 2-2-6; Fahey, 7-2-16; Schulz, 6-2-18; Bearder, 0-2-2. Totals: 24-16-68.
Delavan-Darien (41)—Ruesch, 3-0-7; Crull, 3-2-8; Rendon, 1-0-2; E. Gonzalez, 1-0-2; Williams, 7-1-16; Pehkonen, 1-0-2; Quartucci, 1-2-4. Totals: 17-5-41.
Badger 34 34—68
Delavan-Darien 18 23—41
3-point goals—B 4 (Schulz 4), DD 2 (Ruesch, Williams). Free throws missed—B 5, DD 1. Total fouls—B 11, DD 18.
EAST TROY 52, CLINTON 51
Clinton 29 22—51
East Troy 21 31—52
CLINTON: E. Teubert 2 2-2 6, F. Teubert 1 0-0 3, Nortier 5 5-8 15, Blue 2 0-0 5, Bobolz 0 2-2 2, Roehl 9 2-7 20. Totals: 19 11-19 51.
EAST TROY: Pluess 3 0-0 7, Aleckson 2 2-2 6, Lindow 4 2-3 11, Scurek 11 1-2 23, Nelson 1 1-3 3, Golabowski 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 6-10 52.
3-pointers: Clinton 2 (F. Teubert, Blue). East Troy 2 (Pluess, Lindow).
- Whitewater 69, Big Foot 26—The Whippets got 33 points from senior Kacie Carollo in easily defeating the Chiefs Monday night in Walworth.
WHITEWATER 69, BIG FOOT 26
Whitewater 37 32—69
Big Foot 19 7—26
WHITEWATER: Skindingsrude 1 0-0 2, Kilar 1 1-2 4, Carollo 11 6-8 33, Navejas 0 1-2 1, DePorter 2 0-1 4, Kopecky 2 1-12 6, Juoni 2 2-2 7, Truesdale 3 3-5 10, Linos 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 14-22 69.
BIG FOOT: Lueck 1 0-0 2, Harvey 1 2-2 4, Bauman 0 1-2 1, Larson 3 0-0 7, Tracy 4 0-0 10, Wilson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 3-4 26.
3-pointers: Big Foot 3 (Tracy 2, Larson, Whitewater 9 (Carollo 5, Kopecky, Juoni, Truesdale, Harvey).