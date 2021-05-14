JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig's baseball's team saw its six-game winning streak come to an end Saturday.
Oconomowoc took advantage of nine walks in rolling to a 9-1 nonconference win Saturday that ended Craig's winning streak.
On Friday, the Cougars stole 16 bases en route to a 10-3 Big Eight Conference win.
In winning its sixth straight Friday, Craig (6-2, 5-1) took advantage of some shabby Beloit (0-7) defense and an inexperienced catcher.
"We definitely took advantage on the bases, but I didn't think we swung the bats particularly well," Craig coach Vic Herbst said. "Their pitching was slower than average, and we didn't make the adjustments like we needed to.
"But we got the win, and got another strong relief performance, this time from (Patrick) Schork."
Beloit scored twice in the top of the first inning, but Craig took the lead for good with six runs in the second. Four Beloit errors aided the cause, but Craig got RBI singles from Aidan Schenk and Joe Stried, along with an RBI double from Isaac Stried. The Cougars stole an absurd nine bases in the second inning and had 12 through the first two innings.
Schork came on in relief in the second inning and was lights out. The junior right-hander allowed one run in six innings and struck out 11. He retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced, including back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.
"With games coming up Saturday and Monday, it was good to not have to go through three or four pitchers today," Herbst said. "That keeps us in pretty good shape for the most part.
"And our next two games are going to be against two very good teams, so we need all hands on deck."
Schenk had two of Craig's seven hits and three stolen bases.
Craig gave up five runs in the bottom of the first inning Saturday in the loss at Oconomowoc. Three Craig pitchers allowed only four hits but walked nine.
Patrick Schork and Josh Udelhofen had two hits each for Craig.
The Cougars host unbeaten and Big Eight leader Sun Prairie on Monday at Riverside Park.
(Result Friday)
CRAIG 10, BELOIT 3
Beloit Memorial;200;010;0--3;5;6
Janesville Craig;060;310--10;7;1
Stuessy, Mechanic (2) and Allen; Gudenschwager, Schork (2) and Udelhofen
Leading hitters--Raisbeck (B) 2x4, Schenk (C) 2x4. 2B--Raisbeck (B), I. Stried (C), Schenk (C). 3B--Raisbeck (B), Hansen (C), Carroll (B)
SO--Stuessy 3, Mechanic 3, Gudenschwager 2, Schork 11. BB--Stuessy 3, Gudenschwager 2, Schork 1
(Result Saturday)
OCONOMOWOC 9, CRAIG 1
Janesville Craig;000;100;0--1;7;4
Oconomowoc;500;031;x--9;4;1
McLevige, Schmitz (1), Coulter (6); Villiargas
Leading hitters--Schork (C) 2x3, Udelhofen (C) 2x3. 2B--Ott (O). 3B--Last (O)
SO--Schmitz 2, Villiargas 5. BB--McLevige 4, Schmitz 2, Coulter 3, Villiargas 1