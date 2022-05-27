There was one clear winner on a big day of WIAA tournament sports Thursday:
Mother Nature.
Weather played havoc with the schedule for area softball, baseball and track and field teams, forcing potential changes to Memorial Day weekend plans for some families with important games and events pushed to today.
Although a couple of baseball regional quarterfinals and track and field sectionals took place, every area softball regional final was postponed to today:
Division 1—Janesville Parker at Oregon and Milton at Elkhorn in Division 1, both moved to 5 p.m. today.
Division 2—Edgerton at Jefferson and McFarland at Turner, both rescheduled for Today. Turner held a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when the game was called due to rain.
Division 3—Cambridge at Brodhead, postponed to today.
Division 4—Parkview at Johnson Creek, postponed to today.
BaseballEast Troy 9, Delavan-Darien 5 (8)—In a Division 2 regional quarterfinal, Ryan Weed hit a walk-off, grand slam home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the visiting Comets. Weed earned the pitching victory in relief.
Delavan-Darien scored twice in the top of the eighth, but Weed’s homer capped a six-run outburst in the bottom of the inning. Nathan Huff and Cole Hanson had two hits each for the Comets. Hanson took the pitching loss.
Catholic Memorial 9, Big Foot 0—In Division 2, two Crusaders pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout, striking out 14 and walking two, to end the Chiefs’ season. Nevin Anderson got Big Foot’s only big hit. Sam Phillips took the pitching loss.
Postponements—Division 2, Brodhead/Juda at Evansville and Whitewater at Beloit Turner; Division 3, Orfordville Parkview at New Glarus.
Track and field
The Division 2 sectional at Prairie du Chien was held without delay, but the Division 1 sectional at Sun Prairie was delayed past deadline for this edition. And the Division 3 sectional at Cambridge was postponed until 10 a.m. today.
The next round of baseball and softball play is set for Tuesday. The state track and field meet is set for July 3-4 in La Crosse.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.