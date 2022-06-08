Milton head coach Kris Agnew speaks with his team after their WIAA Division 1 sectional final victory over Mukwonago on Tuesday in Oregon. The Red Hawks will make their first-ever state tournament appearance Tuesday against Hartland Arrowhead at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
The Milton Red Hawks will have to wait a bit to take the field for their very first WIAA Division 1 state baseball appearance on Tuesday.
The Red Hawks (21-7) earned the No. 6 seeding in the eight-team Division 1 field during Wednesday’s seeding meeting, and were paired with No. 3-seeded Hartland Arrowhead (20-6) for a quarterfinal at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
Barring delays—which are somewhat of a trademark of the state baseball tournament—the teams will meet at about 3 p.m. in the fourth of the day’s Division 1 quarterfinals.
The winner will hang around for a semifinal game scheduled for about 8 p.m. against either second-seeded Eau Claire North (24-2) or seventh-seeded Greendale (19-9). Those teams play in a quarterfinal before the Milton-Arrowhead game. The semifinal winner will play for the state title on Thursday.
Coach Kris Agnew’s Red Hawks lost their final four regular-season games, including a 3-2 loss to the tournament’s top-seeded team, Sun Prairie.
But Milton went on to earn its first state appearance with three consecutive one-run tournament victories over Waukesha North, Kettle Moraine and Mukwonago—all members of the Classic 8 Conference, just like Arrowhead.
Arrowhead lost three of its last four games, including a doubleheader sweep against Verona and a split with Oconomowoc, before beating Oshkosh North in regional play and shutting out Hartford and Beaver Dam in sectionals.
Milton is led by senior shortstop Gavin Kilen, who is hitting .459 with 16 RBI, and senior infielder Jack Campion (.432, 11 RBI). Jordan Bundy (.351) has driven in 30 runs.
Freshman pitcher Trey Jones is 4-1 with a 1.40 ERA and 27 strikeouts, senior Michael Birkhimer is 5-2 with a 1.78 ERA and Campion is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA and a team-best 36 strikeouts in 31-1/3 innings.
Senior outfielder James Duncan leads the Warhawks with a .387 batting average and senior pitcher/infielder J.J. Vargas is hitting .381. Junior shortstop Ethan Hindle is hitting .377 and has six of Arrowhead’s 18 home runs.
The Warhawks’ top pitchers are senior Mason Buss (7-0, 0.48 ERA, 68 strikeouts in 44 innings) and Vargas (6-0, 1.86 ERA, 60 strikeouts in 37-2/3 innings).
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.