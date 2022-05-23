All around the area and state, high school track and field athletes and boys tennis players got the WIAA postseason off to a busy start on Monday.
The action will continue today with boys golf teams and softball teams swinging into WIAA regional competiton.
Golfers will compete in WIAA regionals today and Wednesday.
Today, a Division 2 regional at Edelweiss Chalet in New Glarus will welcome Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, Edgerton and Evansville (along with state top-ranked Madison Edgewood, among others).
Also in Division 2 today, Whitewater will compete at the Golf Club at Camelot in Lomira.
In Division 3 today, Orfordville Parkview will compete at Dodge-Point Country Club in Mineral Point.
On Wednesday, Craig, Parker, Elkhorn, Badger and Milton will be among the teams competing in the Division 1 Mukwonago regional at Edgewood Golf Course in Big Bend.
And in Division 2 on Wednesday, Big Foot will host a regional that also will include Delavan-Darien among others.
At each regional, the top four teams qualify for next week’s sectionals, along with the top four individual finishers on non-qualifying teams.
Softball—WIAA softball teams step into the batters’ box this afternoon with regional semifinals in all five divisions.
Locally, Division 1 games include Badger at Parker, Craig at Elkhorn and Madison La Follette at Milton.
In Division 2, games include Evansville at Jefferson, Edgerton at Monroe, Big Foot at McFarland and Madison Edgewood at Turner.
Tuesday’s Division 3 semifinals send Watertown Luther Prep to Brodhead and Clinton to Poynette. In Division 4, Orfordville Parkview will play at Deerfield.
Regional finals are set for Thursday, with winners advancing to sectionals next week.
Boys tennis—Players who qualified through subsectionals Monday (quarterfinal winners in No. 1 singles and doubles and semifinal winners in all other brackets) will compete in sectionals on Wednesday.
The Division 1 sectional will return to Big Foot. Division 2 qualifiers will compete at East Troy.
Track and field—All individuals and relay teams that finished in the top four in their regional events Monday will qualify for sectionals on Thursday.
For area teams, Division 1 qualifiers will compete at Sun Prairie; Division 2 qualifiers will visit Prairie du Chien and Division 3 qualifiers are off to Cedar Grove-Belgium.
Baseball—A few area teams will face WIAA regional quarterfinal tests on Thursday, with winners advancing to May 31 regional semifinals. Area teams in action Thursday are Brodhead/Juda, Evansville, Delavan-Darien, Big Foot, Whitewater, Turner, Parkview and Clinton.
Division 1 regionals won’t start until May 31, but area teams’ pairings have been announced for the Oregon sectional. Milton drew the No. 1 seeding in the sectional, with Janesville Craig at No. 2. Both drew byes into the June 2 regional final.
On May 31, 11th-seeded Janesville Parker will play at No. 6 Oregon.
In the Kenosha Bradford sectional, Lake Geneva Badger drew the No. 10 seeding and will visit Racine Horlick on May 31.