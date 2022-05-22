The tournament trail begins this week for many Wisconsin high school athletes in track and field, boys tennis, boys golf, softball and baseball.
The busiest week faces track and field teams, with the WIAA sending every varsity athlete in the state to the track or field for regionals this afternoon—and top-four finishers in each event back to the track for sectionals on for Thursday.
In Division 1, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker and Milton will compete at Oregon; and Mukwonago will play host to Elkhorn and Lake Geneva Badger.
In Division 2, the Walworth Big Foot regional will welcome Beloit Turner, Brodhead/Juda, Clinton, Delavan-Darien, Edgerton, Big Foot and Whitewater. Evansville will compete at McFarland.
In Division 3, Orfordville Parkview will take part in the Darlington regional.
Sectionals are set for Thursday at Sun Prairie (Division 1), Prairie du Chien (Division 2) and Cedar Grove-Belgium (Division 3).
Boys tennis—Area teams will compete in subsectionals this afternoon, with qualifiers (semifinalists in flight No. 1 singles and doubles; finalists in other flights) advancing to sectionals on Wednesday.
Today in Division 1, Craig, Parker, Elkhorn, Milton and Big Foot will compete at Big Foot; Lake Geneva Badger will compete at Mukwonago. In Division 2, Delavan-Darien and Whitewater will compete at East Troy; Edgerton will compete at Portage.
On Wednesday, Division 1 sectionals will take place at Big Foot (Division 1) and East Troy (Division 2).
Boys golf—Area golfers will compete in WIAA regionals Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, a Division 2 regional at Edelweiss Chalet in New Glarus will welcome Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, Edgerton and Evansville (along with state top-ranked Madison Edgewood, among others), and Whitewater will compete at the Golf Club at Camelot in Lomira.
In Division 3 on Tuesday, Orforville Parkview will compete at Dodge-Point Country Club in Mineral Point.
On Wednesday, Craig, Parker, Elkhorn, Badger and Milton will be among the teams competing in the Division 1 Mukwonago regional at Edgewood Golf Course in Big Bend. In Division 2 on Wednesday, Big Foot will host a regional that also will include Delavan-Darien among others.
At each regional, the top four teams qualify for next week’s sectionals, along with the top four individual finishers on non-qualifying teams.
Softball—WIAA softball regionals reach full swing on Tuesday, with regional semifinals in all five divisions. Locally, Division 1 games include Badger at Parker, Craig at Elkhorn and Madison La Follette at Milton. In Division 2, games include Evansville at Jefferson, Edgerton at Monroe, Big Foot at McFarland and Madison Edgewood at Turner.
Tuesday’s Division 3 semifinals send Watertown Luther Prep to Brodhead and Clinton to Poynette. In Division 4, Orfordville Parkview will play at Deerfield.
Regional finals are set for Thursday, with winners advancing to sectionals next week.
Baseball—A few area teams will face WIAA regional quarterfinal tests on Thursday, with winners advancing to May 31 regional semifinals. Area teams in action Thursday are Brodhead/Juda, Evansville, Delavan-Darien, Big Foot, Whitewater, Turner, Parkview and Clinton.