Orfordville Parkview senior Trey Oswald punched his ticket to the WIAA Division 3 state tournament on Tuesday with a fourth-place round of 7-over-par 79 in the Markesan sectional at Lawsonia Links in Green Lake.
Oswald shot a 6-over-42 on the front nine and played the back nine in 1-over 37 for his 79.
He finished three strokes behind individual sectional champion Noah Kirsch of Lancaster.
The state tournament is set for Monday and Tuesday at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
Division 2—Delavan-Darien finished last in the 12-team field at the Waukesha Catholic Memorial sectional, held at The Broadlands in North Prairie, shooting a team score of 389.
Senior R.J. Jordan led the Comets with an 82 and senior Carter Lynn shot 96.
In the individual competition, Walworth Big Foot freshman Tyler Short missed out on a state berth by three strokes, shooting 80.
Baseball
Mukwonago 7, Elkhorn 4—In a Division 1 regional semifinal, visiting Mukwonago scored twice in the top of the fifth inning and held on to beat the Elks. Brayden Marks hit a home run and a single for Elkhorn, and Wyatt Rushing went 2-for-3.
Lake Geneva Badger 2, Racine Horlick 0—Tyler Deleskiewicz and Sam Polyock combined to scatter four Horlick hits, all singles, in a shutout victory. Deleskiewicz and Mason Parent each doubled for the winners.
Edgerton 6, Brodhead/Juda 2—In Division 2, the Crimson Tide downed the Cardinals as Peyton Lee went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double and Steven Olson and Justin Clark added two hits each. Lee earned the pitching victory. Cardinals pitcher Jackson Burk struck out 11 and walked none in six innings.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial 3, Beloit Turner 1—A two-run surge in the top of the seventh inning carried the visiting Crusaders past the Trojans. Grant Beth hit two triples and drove in two runs for Catholic Memorial. Konner Gridley went 2-for-4 for Turner.
Somers Shoreland Lutheran vs. Clinton—In Division 3, Clinton took a 9-5 lead after three innings, but Shoreland scored in every inning and forced Clinton to strand two runners on base in the seventh inning. Colin Gill went 3-for-5 with a double and triple for the Cougars.
SoftballJefferson 6, Beloit Turner 2—In Division 2, Aidyn Messmann scattered six hits and a walk in a complete-game performance to lead the Eagles past the Trojans. Kameyn Davis went 2-for-3 and Jocelyn Jordan and Rileigh Rose doubled for Turner. Savannah Serdynski went 3-for-4 for Jefferson.
Horicon 6, Orfordville Parkview 0—In Division 4, the Marshladies ended Parkview’s string of three consecutive upset victories in the tournament.
Girls soccerMadison West 4, Lake Geneva Badger 0—In Division 1, the host Regents shut out the Badgers in a regional semifinal at Madison College.
Oregon 15, Clinton/Beloit Turner 0—In Division 2, the top-seeded Panthers knocked out the Cougars.
Monona Grove 2, Milton 1—The visiting Red Hawks fell to their Badger East Conference rival Silver Eagles.
Elkhorn 3, Watertown 0—Katelyn Haeft, Shaelyn Boutelle and Elle Wallace scored goals and Madison Osborn made six saves to lead the Elks past the visiting Goslings.