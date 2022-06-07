MILTON
Gavin Kilen graduated from Milton High School on Sunday.
His first major career decision awaits just six weeks away.
The Major League Baseball draft is set for June 17-19 in Los Angeles. Kilen, who has held a University of Louisville baseball scholarship offer in his back pocket since he was 14, is expected to be drafted no later than the third round.
After the draft, it will be up to the Red Hawks shortstop to decide whether to go to school or sign with whichever team drafts him—with a hefty signing bonus in the offering.
A bonus much bigger than the first paycheck he ever deposited Monday from his weekend part-time job at a sports complex in Milton.
“I didn’t know where I was going,” Kilen said, laughing about his bank experience.
It’s fair to say he does know his way around the baseball diamond.
Kilen and his teammates want to deposit a WIAA Division 1 championship trophy into the Milton High School trophy case. Their work continues today in the sectional. The No. 1-seeded Red Hawks (19-6) play No. 5-seeded Kettle Moraine (13-10) in Oregon at 10 a.m.
If Milton wins, it will meet the winner of No. 3-seed Oconomowoc and No. 10-seed Mukwonago at 4 p.m. for a trip to the state tournament.
A state trip would be a great way for Kilen to finish his high school career. But the 5-foot-11, 190-pound son of Chris and Kristina already has played before the toughest evaluators—Major League scouts and college recruiters.
With tablets, stop watches and video cameras in hand, they have lined up since the start of the season—around the fences and behind the plate, watching his swing, registering bat speeds and his throws from short, and measuring how fast the ball exits his bat.
At an early age, Kilen realized how important it is to produce results under that scrutiny. After completing eighth grade, Kilen was playing for Hitters Baseball—a developmental program based in Caledonia, south of Milwaukee—when a man came up to him in the dugout after Kilen had gone 1-for-3 in a college showcase tournament game in Kenosha.
The man suggested Kilen hold the bat in a different manner. Kilen accepted the advice and went 3-for-3 with two doubles in the next game.
After that game, as Kilen’s family departed, the man caught up with them: “Hi, I’m Eric Snider, recruit supervisor of the University of Louisville,” he said.
“I didn’t think the college coaches were looking at me,” Kilen said about that moment. “I hadn’t been to high school yet.”
About five months later, during his freshman season at Janesville Craig High, Louisville offered him a scholarship. He was 14. He signed his letter of intent last November.
“I just fell in love,” he said of the school. “The atmosphere, the coaches. That group they have down there is just awesome.”
When Milton played Janesville Craig at Riverside Park, Terry Ryan was in attendance. The former Janesville Parker pitcher who served two stints as the Minnesota Twins’ general manager and 45 years in baseball, mainly in scouting, retired from the game this season.
Ryan knows baseball. After watching Gavin take 50 swings at pitches delivered by his father—who was a first-team All-State pitcher at Parker his senior year in 1993—and then play against Craig, the veteran baseball man came away impressed.
“He’s strong, he has a good swing, and he’s athletic,” said Ryan, who was head of the Twins’ organization when that team drafted Gavin’s father in 1993.
“He has good middle-of-the-infield skills and he has good bat-to-ball skills,” Ryan said. “I liked the aggressiveness to his approach. When he sees a strike, he goes after it. Young hitters, you like to see them learn how to swing the bat and hit before you worry about the power.”
At Milton this season, Kilen has hit .459 with 34 hits in 74 at-bats. He has nine doubles, four triples and two homers, with 33 runs scored and 16 driven in.
His on-base percentage combined with his slugging percentage is 1.319. MLB.com rates any OPS percentage more than .900 as “great”.
Kilen has stolen 13 bases in 15 attempts. He has made just one error in 98 chances.
But when Kilen is on the field, those gaudy numbers stay in the statistics book. He is just “one of the guys” on the team.
“He’s just the same guy every day,” Milton coach Kris Agnew said. “He’s just a guy playing a game he loves to play,” Agnew said. “His energy is contagious.”
The 18-year-old has honed his skills playing in summer leagues and training in one of two large family garages in the country, a few miles northwest of Milton.
One garage looks more like a baseball academy. Chris and Gavin laid down turf on the concrete floor and installed a batting cage and a weightlifting machine.
Chris has thrown batting practice to Gavin since his young son could hold a bat. Those sessions have been invaluable to his son’s improvement.
After Chris’ senior season at Parker, he went to Madison Area Technical College and is now part of the school’s athletic hall of fame. Chris then transferred to NCAA Division 1 Northeast Louisiana State and was a teammate of Ben Sheets, who went on to a solid career with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Chris suffered an elbow injury and underwent Tommy John surgery. That ended his pro career, but he still has better-than-average stuff—which Gavin grew up on.
Kilen spent his first two high school years at Craig. He then decided he wanted to graduate with his childhood friends in Milton, where he went to school through eighth grade. Kilen transferred and had to sit out last season.
This summer, he made USA Baseball’s 18-and-younger national team.
Ryan said Kilen’s potential compares with past Southern Wisconsin talents such as Gavin Lux (Kenosha Indian Trail, 2016), Jarred Kelenic (Waukesha West, 2018) and Owen Miller (Ozaukee, 2021) each of whom was drafted in the first round.
Lux, the ninth overall draft pick in 2016, now is the starting second baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gavin got to know Lux a bit through Hitters Baseball.
Kilen won’t go as high in the draft as Lux, but a fair offer from a Major League team will be difficult to turn down.
With graduation just 24 hours behind him and a critical day of baseball looming in the morning, Gavin Kilen was not ready to think six weeks into his future.
“There is so much going on,” he said while sitting on a metal bleacher behind home plate during the final stages of practice Monday afternoon. “There is no point in talking about it. I’m ready for whatever happens. I have a good support staff around me.”
That includes his biggest fan and longtime coach—his father.
“His blown elbow kind of ruined his career,” Gavin said. “I’ve always wanted to be everything what my dad wanted to be and could have been.
“Dad has always been my hitting coach and for everything I do,” he said. “It’s pretty cool to be able to do this for my dad.”