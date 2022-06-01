OREGON
The Janesville Parker baseball team got a lesson on Murphy’s Law on Tuesday.
Anything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Vikings in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.
Oregon batted around the order twice in two innings, got a masterful one-hit pitching gem from Brock Buskager and throttled Parker, 16-1.
The game was called in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Despite beating the Panthers earlier this season in a nonconference game, Parker (5-17) was doomed from the start Tuesday. Sixth-seeded Oregon 14-10 scored eight runs in the bottom of the second and added five more in the third.
The Panthers earned a trip to the regional final and will play at third-seeded Oconomowoc on Thursday.
“We just didn’t hit. Plain and simple,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. I thought their guy threw well, but he certainly wasn’t overpowering. We just didn’t get many good swings off of him.
“And I thought coming in that we would play well today. We had a really good practice yesterday and were playing pretty good baseball the last couple of weeks.”
Oregon chased Parker starter Gavyn Novak with eight runs in the second. Tuler Soule’s grand slam was the big blow in the inning. Soule finished with six RBI. The Panthers had six hits in the inning and 11 players went to the plate.
The Panthers continued to pile on runs in the third. Four walks and a Parker error led to five runs.
Trace Jacobson provided the lone bright spot for Parker. The senior broke up Buskager’s perfect game with two outs in the top of the fifth with his second home run of the season.
Buskager, a sophomore right-hander, struck out nine and faced one batter over the minimum.
Michaels said with that only two senior starters on the field, Parker should be a better team next season. But he knows there is work to be done beforehand.
“Good teams have players playing at a high level in the summer,” Michaels said. “They’re facing pitchers that are throwing between 88 and 90 mph. And so when you get to the Big Eight Conference where the pitching is so good, you’re used to see that speed.
“Our guys realize that you just can’t expect to pick up a baseball next March and be an improved player. You’ve got to play over the summer and work at it.”
OREGON 16, JANESVILLE PARKER 1 (5)
Parker 000 01 — 1 1 3
Oregon 085 3x — 16 9 0
Leading hitters—P: Jacobson (HR); O: Fry 2x3 (2B), Brockman 2x4 (2B), Goltz 2x2 (2B), Soule (HR), Waller (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—P: Novak (L, 1.1-6-8-8-1-1), Wilson (1.2-1-5-4-2-4), Skrzypchak (0-2-3-2-0-1), Smalley (1-1-0-0-1-0); O: Buskager (W, 5-1-1-1-9-0).