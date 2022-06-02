JANESVILLE
The season ended with a thud for the Janesville Craig baseball team Wednesday.
Despite capturing the second seed and earning a first-round bye, the Cougars were upset in a Division 1 regional title game.
Tenth-seeded Mukwonago pushed across two runs in the top of the 12th inning and held on for a 5-3 victory at Riverside Park.
Craig (18-6), which forced extra innings with two runs in the sixth, could not mount a rally in the 12th.
The Cougars hurt themselves with three costly errors, two baserunning blunders and a lack of timely hitting.
“At the end of the day, tournament baseball usually comes down to a handful of plays and whoever executes those plays,” Craig coach Vic Herbst said. “And we didn’t execute on our end. We needed to be better offensively on our end and we weren’t.
“But give Mukwonago credit, too. They’ve got much better depth than people probably gave them credit for and you saw that today, especially on the mound.”
Craig finished with 10 hits but could not seem to string many together. The Cougars tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth on Aiden Schenk’s leadoff triple, an RBI single from Patrick Schork and Joe Stried’s clutch two-out single up the middle.
Craig had a chance to win the game in the eighth inning, but Schork was thrown out at the plate on an attempted safety squeeze by Jack Ryan.
Mukwonago (12-14) got two runs in the 12th on Logan Hansen’s RBI single and a wild pitch.
Schenk pitched the first six innings and allowed three earned runs. He struck out seven. Ryan was the tough-luck loser, allowing one earned run in six innings.
“We just wasted too many opportunities to cash in on our end,” Herbst said.
“We pitched well today, and for the most part, defended well today. Our offense let us down.”
MUKWONAGO 5, CRAIG 3 (12)
Mukw 000 201 000 002 — 5 10 4
Craig 010 002 000 000 — 3 10 3
Leading hitters—M: Gruel 2x5, Burge 2x6 (2B), Jacobi 3x4 (2B) (3B); JC: Schenk 2x6 (2B) (3B), Schork 4x6 (3B), Stried 3x4 (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: Bertrandt (5.2-6-3-1-3-2), Lorenz (3.1-2-0-0-2-2), Berg (W, 3-2-0-0-1); JC: Schenk (6-7-3-3-7-2), Ryan (L, 6-3-2-1-5-3).
Madison Edgewood 4, Edgerton 1—In a Division 2 regional final at Edgerton, Madison Edgewood took control with a three-run third inning and rode the four-hit pitching of Steffen Mello to a shutout victory over the Crimson Tide.
Edgewood’s big third inning included a double by Leo Koenig, an RBI single by Preston Yaucher, a run-scoring error on a sacrifice bunt attempt and a sacrifice fly by Luke Thompson. The Crusaders added a score in the top of the seventh on an error, singles by Joe Hartlieb and Thompson and a sacrifice fly by Ryan Drumm.
Mello struck out two and walked two, and he allowed only one single and one walk after the second inning, wiping out one of the baserunners with a double play. Peyton Lee, Justin Clark, Marcus Richards and Carson Dupuis had Edgerton’s hits.
Badger West Conference champion Edgewood advanced to Tuesday’s Waupun sectional with a 17-4 record. Rock Valley Conference runner-up Edgerton finished 20-5.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 4, EDGERTON 0
Edgewood 003 000 1 — 4 8 1
Edgerton 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Leading hitters—ME: Joe Hartlieb 2x4 (2B), Jackson Trudgeon 2x4, Leo Koenig (2B); Edger: Peyton Lee 1x3, Justin Clark 1x3, Marcus Richards 1x3, Carson Dupuis 1x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—ME: Steffen Mello (W, 7-4-0-0-2-2); Edger: Steven Olson (L, 7-8-4-3-6-1).