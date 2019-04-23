BELOIT

Cory Walker does not mind being caught in a jam when he's on the pitcher’s mound.

In fact, the Beloit Turner lefty almost enjoys his job more when he’s got runners on base.

"I like to compete," Walker said. "I take it as a challenge. It's no pressure, just get up and work. There's always ways out of innings, you've just got to find them."

Walker stranded a pair of runners in the top of the first inning against visiting Jefferson on Tuesday night, and he worked out of bases-loaded predicaments twice later on.

He also sparked the Trojans’ six-run first inning, and the second-ranked Division 2 team in the state cruised past the No. 10-ranked Eagles 10-0 in a game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule. The victory moved Turner to 10-0 overall and in Rock Valley Conference play.

"I like our depth. We can kind of go with a different mix every night," Turner coach Jeff Clowes said. "Depending who's on the mound, it puts a couple different guys in the lineup for us, and that's kept a lot of guys in the baseball game. And they've been able to help us in different ways."

Walker and the Trojans were almost immediately under pressure from Jefferson, when two of the Eagles’ first three batters reached base. But Walker induced a flyout and a strikeout to end the inning.

In the bottom half of the frame, following a leadoff single, Walker doubled home Riley Phalin to help his own cause. Walker scored on an error to go up 2-0, and then the Trojans did a slew of damage with two outs. Keegan Marquardt and Kaleb Schoville each had RBI singles, and Grant Revels' two-run double to the right-field gap capped the inning.

"To come out and ring the barrel like that, that's a heckuva way to get started," Walker said. "We had a couple close games last week, so we were anxious ... to go out and hit the ball."

Turner added a two-run home run down the right-field line from Jack Scharlau in the second inning to make it 8-0.

Jefferson loaded the bases on two walks and a single in the third, but Walker induced a groundout to avoid any damage. And Turner tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the inning.

The Eagles threatened to avoid the mercy rule by loading the bases again in the top of the fifth, but Walker got a strikeout to end the game.

"He's a battler," Clowes said. "He doesn't panic and has a great demeanor and just comes right back at it.

"He's up early roofing houses before school some days. ... He's a worker. He brings his lunch pail. Cory knows that when he steps on the mound, he's in for the work."

Walker allowed three hits and four walks in five innings, and he struck out four.

"When you've got a guy like Kyle (Hanaman) behind the plate, you can throw whatever you want with guys on base," Walker said. "He's going to block everything."

Walker and Phalin each had a pair of hits in the victory for the Trojans.

Jefferson will host a rematch between the ranked teams Thursday night.

TURNER 10, JEFFERSON 0 (5)

Jefferson;000;00--0;3;3

Beloit Turner;622;0x--10;9;1

Vogel, Hebbe (3), Kaiser (4); Walker

Leading hitters--Phalin (T) 2x3, Walker (T) 2x2. 2B--Walker, Revels (T). HR--Scharlau.

SO--Vogel 2, Kaiser 2, Walker 4. BB--Vogel 2, Hebbe 1, Walker 4.