Bases on balls came back to haunt Janesville Parker's baseball team Monday.
Verona took advantage of 12 walks in rallying for a 4-3 win in 10 innings in a Big Eight thriller.
Parker (3-6, 3-5) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th inning on a wild pitch, but Verona (6-3, 4-3) scored twice in the bottom of the inning to win it.
"The walks killed us," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. "Sam (O'Leary) pitched great but got in trouble with too many walks. He basically pitched on a sprained ankle and really gutted it out.
"Defensively, we played well. We just couldn't come up with the clutch hit when we needed it."
John Simons was 2-for-5 for Parker with a double.
The Vikings host Verona on Thursday at Riverside Park.
VERONA 4, PARKER 3 (10)
Janesville Parker000;001;100;1--3;5;0
Verona;001;001;000;2;6;5
O’Leary, King (8); Hoppe, Kleinsek (7), Neuroth (8)
SO--O'Leary 3, King 1, Hoppe 6, Kleinsek 1, Neuroth 4. BB--O'Leary 5, King 7, Hoppe 2, Kleinsek 1
Leading hitters--Simons (P) 2x5, Elias (V) 3x5. 2B--Simons (P). 3B--Elias (V)