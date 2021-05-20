JANESVILLE
Close is no longer cutting it for Janesville Parker’s baseball team.
The Vikings lost their third straight one-run game Thursday.
Verona built an 8-3 lead and hung on for an 8-7 Big Eight Conference win at Riverside Park.
Parker (3-7, 3-6) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut the lead to one but left the tying run on second base.
“Verona tried to give us two games this week, and we just decided we weren’t going to take it,” a frustrated Parker coach Kerry Michaels said afterward. “We’ve got to figure out how to get that last out when we need it or get our lead-off guy on.
“It’s a work in progress, and I know that, but it would be nice to be on the winning end of these close ones.”
Parker, which has dropped seven of its last eight games, trailed 3-0 in the fourth before scoring twice. Keegan Skrzypchak drove in the first run with an RBI double and Jaicy Campbell followed with an RBI single.
The Vikings trailed 8-4 in the seventh before rallying with one out. Dylan King and John Simons both walked, and following a strikeout, Skrzypchak walked to load the bases. Back-to-back wild pitches made it 8-6, and Ty Smith then singled to score Skrzypchak to make it a one-run game. Trace Jacobson then hit a hard grounder to short, but James Rae fielded the ball cleanly and threw to second for the force out to end the game.
Walks and errors again hurt Parker. Three errors accounted for three unearned runs and two batters that walked and another that was hit-by-pitch ended up scoring.
“We just gave them too many gimme’s,” Michaels said. “We had a couple of mental errors, as well, and even had trouble playing catch.”
Parker hosts Madison East today at Riverside Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
VERONA 8, PARKER 7
Verona 120 014 0—8 7 2
Janesville Parker 000 211 3—7 5 3
McChesney, Ketterhagen (5), Kleinsek (6), Elias (7), Neuroth (7); King, Lebeck (4), Smith (5)
Leading hitters—Fink (V) 3x4. 2B—Sihabouth (P), Skrzypchak (P), . 3B—Rae (V)
SO—McChesney 2, Elias 1, King 2, Smith 4. BB—McChesney 2, Kleibnsek 1, Elias 1, King 4, Lebeck 1