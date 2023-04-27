01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig extended its undefeated streak Thursday night in Sun Prairie, but its 5-2 win over West was its most stressful of the season.

The Cougars (10-0 overall, 7-0 Big Eight) built a 5-0 lead through three innings after Jake Schaffner ripped a two-run triple in the top of the third, but Craig coach Josh Shere said they wasted chances to build it even bigger after stranding the bases loaded in the second.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you