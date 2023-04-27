Janesville Craig extended its undefeated streak Thursday night in Sun Prairie, but its 5-2 win over West was its most stressful of the season.
The Cougars (10-0 overall, 7-0 Big Eight) built a 5-0 lead through three innings after Jake Schaffner ripped a two-run triple in the top of the third, but Craig coach Josh Shere said they wasted chances to build it even bigger after stranding the bases loaded in the second.
“We were a couple of hits away from having an 8-0, 9-0 game,” Shere said.
Craig’s five-run advantage held up for two innings as starting pitcher Denver Hughes made it through four scoreless innings, but the Wolves (6-4, 3-4) put together a mini rally in the sixth against Craig reliever Dylan Snyder. He cruised through his first inning of work in the fifth but started the sixth with a walk.
An error followed, and then a two-run double cut Craig’s lead to 5-2 with a man on and nobody out.
Snyder escaped that frame with no further damage. Charlie Claas came on to pitch for Craig in the seventh, where the Cougars got another taste of some adversity they had yet to run into this season.
Claas had to face Sun Prairie West designated hitter Jaiden Jung as he represented the tying run. He hit a pitch deep to the outfield, but it came up just short of being a game-tying, three-run homer and was the final out of the game instead.
“It was good for our guys to get into situations like that because we’re going to get into more as the season progresses,” Shere said. “For us to make the mistakes we made and still come out on top and get another win, it’s a great sign for what this team has the potential to do.”
Two more challenging games against Verona are next on Craig’s schedule. The first is at Verona at 11 a.m. Saturday, and another meeting with the Wildcats at Riverside Park is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday.