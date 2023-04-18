01STOCK_MILTON_REDHAWKS

Milton couldn’t withstand Fort Atkinson’s four seventh-inning runs in its 7-2 Badger East Conference baseball loss on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks (6-3, 5-0 Badger East) remain unbeaten in conference games while snapping a seven-game skid against their rival and the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Red Hawks (3-4, 3-1) that dated to 2018.

