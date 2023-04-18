Milton couldn’t withstand Fort Atkinson’s four seventh-inning runs in its 7-2 Badger East Conference baseball loss on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (6-3, 5-0 Badger East) remain unbeaten in conference games while snapping a seven-game skid against their rival and the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Red Hawks (3-4, 3-1) that dated to 2018.
Kroix Kucken led off the game for Fort with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball before scoring on a single by Cam Haagensen. Nate Hartwig walked with one away in the inning and scored on a ground out by Braeden Sayre.
Broden Jackson’s two-out, two-run double for Milton tied it up in the bottom of the first.
Fort’s Carson Schrader was hit by a pitch in the second, advanced to second on a ground out by Isaac Seavert, reached third on an error before scoring on a passed ball.
Fort clung to a 3-2 lead entering the seventh before stringing together a two-out rally. Isaac Seavert got things going by reaching on an error. Kucken followed with a single before Braden Hausen was hit with a pitch, loading the bases. Hartwig then produced a three-run double. Haagensen then drove in Hartwig on a single.
Kucken fanned five, walked four and allowed two earned on four hits. Tyler Narkis worked a scoreless sixth, and Drew Kloster struck out a pair in the seventh to make it final.
The Blackhawks and Red Hawks play at Jones Park on Thursday at 5 p.m. If inclement weather causes a postponement, the game would be played Friday.
FORT ATKINSON 7, MILTON 2
Fort Atkinson 210 000 4 — 7 9 1
Milton 200 000 0 — 2 5 5
Leading hitters—Haagensen (FA) 2x4, Holcomb (M) 2x4. 2B—Hartwig (FA), Jackson (M).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—FA: Kucken (W, 5-4-2-2-5-4), Narkis (1-0-0-0-0-1), Kloster (1-1-0-0-2-0); M: Jackson (L, 3-1-3-2-4-3), Jones (1 1/3-1-0-0-1-1), Schnell (2 1/3-3-4-0-3-0), Sykora (1/3-0-0-0-1-1).
