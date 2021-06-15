BELOIT
Cal Ries took baseball strategy a little personally in the eighth inning Tuesday afternoon.
With first base open and one out in a scoreless game, Ries shook his head from the on-deck circle as Monroe issued an intentional walk to Connor Hughes.
With the game and the season riding on his shoulders, Ries squared up a first-pitch fastball, sending it over the head of the Monroe right fielder and scoring Grant Revels with the winning run.
The Trojans were moving to the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and Ries, who had lined out twice earlier in the game, had his redemption.
“I knew once they walked Conner that I had to do something,” Ries said. “Their pitcher has a really good curveball, and I didn’t want to fall behind in the count. I was looking fastball and got a good one to hit.”
Good pitches to hit were in short supply for much of the breezy afternoon, as Turner’s Jackson Burk and Monroe’s Henry Brukwicki traded zeroes for the first seven innings.
The only true threat before Turner’s winning eighth-inning rally occurred in the fourth inning when Monroe took advantage of a mental error, a physical error and a hit batter to load the bags with nobody out against Burk.
Two strikeouts and a harmless fly to center later, Burk was out of the inning.
“I just stuck to what I’ve always done,” Burk said. “Coach puts us in jams all the time in practice, and I just told myself there was no difference here. I just had to throw strikes and know that my defense is going to be behind me.”
Turner coach Jeff Clowes said the Trojans have had a knack at getting out of jams all season.
“The game is a Rubik’s Cube, and you just have to keep working at the puzzle to solve it,” Clowes said. “We’ve gotten out of so many jams this year. It hasn’t always come easy for this team. We’ve had to get out of two or three jams a night, but we’ve stayed in it and solved the puzzle.”
Burk said his breaking ball was the key to a solid outing.
“I could locate my curveball up and away,” Burk said. “I could speed it up a little bit, tighten it up a little bit. That was big because my fastball wasn’t as good as it normally is.”
The Trojans could do little against Brukwicki until the eighth, when Revels singled to lead off the frame, then stole second base. After a strikeout, Monroe issued the intentional walk, setting up Ries’ heroics.
“We knew the margin today was going to be slim,” the Turner coach said. “This wasn’t a typical one/four matchup where maybe you don’t have to throw your ace. Their guy is a really good pitcher, and they make plays behind him. I thought we got better at the plate as the game went on, and that’s hard to do in a playoff game.”
The Trojans will face Edgerton, a 12-2 winner over Clinton, in the regional final today in Beloit.
TURNER 1, MONROE 0
Monroe 000 000 00—0
Turner 000 000 01—1
WP— Revels (1 IP, 0 R) LP: Brukwicki (7.1 IP, 1 ER).
EDGERTON 12, CLINTON 2 (6)Clinton 110 000--2 3 2
Edgerton 500 034--12 8 0
Mieses, Marchillo (5), DuCharme (6); Hanson
Leading hitters--Kisting (E) 2x4. 2B-Klein (C), Strouse (E)
SO--Mieses 2, Hanson 7. BB--Mieses 5, Marchillo 2, Hanson 1