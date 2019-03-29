BELOIT

A quick start propelled Beloit Turner's baseball team to victory Friday.

The Trojans scored six runs in the first two innings en route to a 6-2 Rock Valley Conference win over Evansville.

Cory Walker threw five solid innings and Drew Ries delivered a clutch three-run double as Turner beat Evansville for the second straight day.

"We always tell our kids that sweeps win conference, and we were able to do that this week," Turner coach Jeff Clowes said. "Anytime you can take two on back-to-back nights, it's huge, especially against a quality opponent like Evansville.

"And I thought Cory (Walker) really battled tonight. He got out of a couple of jams, and then Drew (Ries) came in an really shut the door."

Walker picked up the win. The left-hander threw 86 pitches in five innings, allowing two runs on five hits. Ries pitched two scoreless innings in relief. The Trojans turned two double plays in the game to get out of trouble in the third and sixth innings.

Turner scored two runs in the first on a two-run single by Adrian Estrada, but Evansville tied it in the second on an RBI single by Ryan Borchart and a fielder's choice.

A four-run second proved to be the difference for Turner. Ries' three-run double keyed the rally, with another run scoring on a wild pitch.

"We walked two the first two innings and had two hit batters, and all four of them scored," Evansville coach Brian Cashore said. "That's four runs right there that we can't afford to give up.

"And we're young and inexperienced as varsity kids and are going to go through some growing pains. But I think the future with this group of kids is good."

Neither team scored after the second inning. The biggest threat came in the fifth when Turner had a runner thrown out at the plate. Evansville stranded runners at third in the fifth and sixth.

Ries finished 2-for-3 for Turner (2-0, 2-0 RVC), while Nick Wille had two of Evansville's (1-2, 0-2 RVC) seven hits.

TURNER 6, EVANSVILLE 2

Evansville;020;000;0--2;7;2

Beloit Turner;240;000;x--6;6;0

Anderson, Severson (3), Trustem 6) and Wissinger; Walker, Ries (5) and Hanaman

Leading hitters--Wille (E) 2x3, Ries (T) 2x3. 2B--Ries

SO--Severson 1, Trustem 1, Walker 2, Ries 1. BB--Anderson 2, Severson 1, Walker 4, Ries 1