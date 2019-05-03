EDGERTON

Beloit Turner all but wrapped up the Rock Valley Conference baseball title Friday.

The Trojans rallied behind Adrian Estrada's two-run homer in the sixth and got a game-winning RBI single from Keegan Marquardt in the eighth en route to a 4-3 victory over Edgerton.

With the win, Turner improved to 13-0 in the Rock Valley and 14-0 overall. The Trojans have a four-game lead in the Rock with five games left.

Edgerton (8-4, 7-4 RVC) had a chance to get within two games in the loss column but couldn't hold onto a 3-1 lead in the sixth.

"Nobody is going to catch them now," Edgerton coach Mike Gregory said of Turner. "That puts them up four with five to play.

"And tip your hat to them. Their kids found a way to get it done. They beat us twice this year by one run."

Turner took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on Kaleb Schoville's RBI single.

Edgerton answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Mason Simmons was hit by a pitch to start the inning and advanced to third on Ben Wileman's double. Simmons scored on a wild pitch to tie the game and Wileman raced home on Brian Rusch's RBI groundout.

The Crimson Tide added a run in the fourth thanks to three Turner errors.

Edgerton starter Skylar Gullickson was cruising until the sixth. The right-hander had retired nine of 11 batters leading up to the sixth. Kyle Hanaman singled to start the sixth for Turner, and after a flyout and a groundout, Estrada stepped to the plate and blasted the first pitch from Gullickson over the fence to tie the game at 3-3.

"Adrian has been waiting for his moment, and it came tonight," Turner coach Jeff Clowes said.

"It comes down to resiliency, something this team has had thanks to a great group of seniors. They care about who gets the headlines or what everyone's stats are. They just stay together, they don't get rattled and they keep pushing."

Turner won it in the eighth. Jack Sharlau doubled with one out, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Marquardt's RBI single.

Drew Ries picked up the win in relief. The right-hander struck out four in two-plus innings and allowed only one hit.

TURNER 4, EDGERTON 3 (8)

Beloit Turner;010;002;01--4;6;3

Edgerton;020;100;00--3;3;1

Walker, Ries (6) and Hanaman; Gullickson, Lee (8) and Johnson

Leading hitters--Estrada (T) 2x3, Wileman (E) 2x4. 2B--Sharlau (T), Estrada, Wileman. HR--Estrada

SO--Walker 7, ries 4, Gullickson 2, Lee 1. BB--Walker 3, Ries 1, Gullickson 2, Lee 1.