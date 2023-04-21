Another scorching start and another all-around performance from the Janesville Craig baseball team gave the Cougars their eighth straight win to start the season, a 13-1 victory over Waterford in six innings.
Jake Schaffner again was the catalyst for Craig. He belted a triple to lead off the top of the first, and then Aiden Schenk blasted a two-run homer to get the Cougars (8-0, 5-0 Big Eight) on the scoreboard quickly against the Wolverines (6-2 overall, 3-1 Southern Lakes).
The rest of Craig's 10 hits were all singles, but the team's collective speed, awareness and execution on the basepaths made it so it didn't need extra-base hits to have an explosive offensive night.
"We overwhelmed them with doing the small things the right way," Craig coach Josh Shere said. "As a coach, it was awesome to watch."
With a three-run lead behind him, Cougars starter Denver Hughes plowed through the Waterford order to start, retiring the first nine Wolverines he faced in order. Hughes threw just 63 pitches to get through five innings of work, giving up a run on two hits with five strikeouts.
"Denver commanded his pitches tonight," Shere said. "He had great composure and focus and just pounded the zone."
The teams were originally scheduled to play Saturday night, but after Oconomowoc canceled its scheduled game against Craig on Friday, the Cougars and Wolverines agreed to move their game up 24 hours to beat some cool, wet weather in Saturday's forecast.
Next week for the Cougars features a trio of games against two other teams who appear to be among the best in the Big Eight. Craig will host Sun Prairie West (6-1, 3-1 Big Eight) at Riverside Park at 5 p.m. Tuesday before playing the same team in Sun Prairie at 5 p.m. Thursday. Then at 11 a.m. April 29, the Cougars will play at Verona (3-2, 2-1).
JANESVILLE CRAIG 13, WATERFORD 1
Janesville Craig;301;243;—;13;10;1
Waterford;000;100;—;1;3;6
Leading hitters—Schenk (JC) 2x4, Kay (W) 2x3. 3B—Schaffner (JC). HR—Schenk (JC).