01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Another scorching start and another all-around performance from the Janesville Craig baseball team gave the Cougars their eighth straight win to start the season, a 13-1 victory over Waterford in six innings.

Jake Schaffner again was the catalyst for Craig. He belted a triple to lead off the top of the first, and then Aiden Schenk blasted a two-run homer to get the Cougars (8-0, 5-0 Big Eight) on the scoreboard quickly against the Wolverines (6-2 overall, 3-1 Southern Lakes).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you