The regular season ended on a sour note Thursday for Janesville Craig's baseball team.

Kyle Jungers threw a complete-game five-hitter to lead Madison Memorial to a 2-1 win over the top-ranked Cougars in the Big Eight Conference finale.

Craig had a chance to go 18-0 in conference play, but fell to 20-2 overall and 17-1 in the Big Eight.

"That would have been a nice accomplishment," Craig coach Victor Herbst said of going undefeated in conference. "Unfortunately, it didn't happen."

As has been the case for most of the season, Craig got on the board first. The Cougars got a one-out single from Tressin Kussmaul, and after an Eric Hughes single put runners on first and second, Kussmaul scored on a Memorial error.

"We weren't swinging the bats aggressively," Herbst said of the Cougars' five-hit attack. "We didn't attack the ball."

The Spartans tied the game in the second on a passed ball, and took the lead for good in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk.

"You've got to be better defensively," Herbst said.

Jungers did not allow an earned run and struck out five in holding Craig to its lowest run total of the season.

Despite the loss, Craig is the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 Oconomowoc Sectional and will host a regional final game next Thursday at Riverside Park.

MEMORIAL 2, CRAIG 1

Janesville Craig;100;000;0--1;5;1

Madison Memorial;010;010;x--2;7;1

Overley, Hughes (4), Hageman; Jungers

Leading hitters--Jungers (M) 2x3, Kerkhoff (M) 2x3.

SO--Overley 3, Hughes 2, Jungers 5. BB--Hughes 2, Jungers 1