Tom Davey is hall of fame bound.

The Janesville resident and Palmyra-Eagle head baseball coach will be inducted into the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on February 9.

Davey is set to begin his fourth season at Palmyra-Eagle after previous stints at Deerfield, Janesville Parker and Madison Holy Name. He has a career record of 405-155, with 12 conference titles, six regional titles, and two sectional titles, along with being named District coach of the year in 2003 and 2012.

“I was kind of caught off guard by the whole thing,” Davey said of the induction. “To be put in the hall of fame with guys like Bob Suter and Dan Madden doesn’t seem applicable to me.

“But growing up in the baseball community of Janesville gave me the foundation to truly learn the game. The great coaches and players I was surrounded by in my youth made my love for baseball grow endlessly. I was given an opportunity as a young coach in Janesville, and it’s a debt that cannot be measured or ever repaid.”

Davey spent 17 years at Deerfield High and turned that program around immediately. Dave coached the Demons to a 14-8 record in his first season, transforming a team that had finished 3-18 the previous season. He finished with five 20-win seasons at the school and led the Demons to a state runner-up finish in 2002.

Palmyra-Eagle was 5-17 in 2015 but went 15-11 and advanced to the sectional finals in Davey’s first year at the school. The Panthers were 18-0 in the Trailways South last season.

“A lot of what I do coaching-wise I learned from great Janesville coaches like Roy Coyle, Jim Kauss, Suter, Madden and Joe Coulter.

“And these last couple years at Palmyra-Eagle, I had great assistant coaches in Dylan Hoskins and Sam McCann. They fit perfectly with our program.”

Davey is also one of the most successful Babe Ruth coaches in state history. He has won 12 state titles and made three World Series appearances, including a third-place finish in 2015 and 2017.

“I’m honored and humbled to be going into the hall of fame,” Davey said. “I started coaching when I was 16 years old and still enjoy the game as much today as I did back then.

“I’ve spent a majority of my life gripping a baseball. It turns out it actually was the other way around. Baseball has had a grip on me.”