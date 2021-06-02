Things went south quickly for Janesville Parker's baseball team Wednesday.
Sun Prairie scored six runs in the top of the first inning and added seven more in the second in coasting to a 13-2 Big Eight Conference win at Riverside Park. The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Parker (5-10, 5-9) managed only one hit in losing to the state's top-ranked team for the second straight day. Sun Prairie (16-1, 12-1) edged Parker 4-3 on Tuesday.
The Cardinals came out swinging Wednesday. The first five batters got hits, including Davis Hamilton's RBI triple. A bases-loaded walk chased Parker starter Dylan King, and Brady Stevens and Carson Shepard followed with RBI singles to make it 6-0.
"They swung the bats well and proved why they're the No. 1 team in the state," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. "I don't care who they're playing, they're going to hit the ball, especially against right-handers."
The Cardinals batted around the order again in the second inning in scoring seven runs. Liam Moreno, who finished 2-for-2 with three RBI, hit a long home run to left to highlight the rally. Sun Prairie finished with 13 hits, including three each from Josh Caron and Shepard. Caron also drove in four runs.
Ty Smith was the lone bright spot for the Vikings. The senior left-hander struck out six in three-plus innings of relief.
Jaicy Campbell had Parker's only hit and scored one of the two runs.
"We've got to just erase this one and move on to tomorrow," Michaels said. "We knew we had a tough stretch coming up against three quality teams in Craig, Sun Prairie and Middleton."
Parker hosts Middleton today at Riverside. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 13, PARKER 2
Sun Prairie;670;00--13;13;1
Janesville Parker;000;11--2;1;0
Petsch, Hamilton (3); Shepard (4), Caron (5); King, Miller (1), Smith (2)
Leading hitters--Shepard (SP) 3x3, Caron (SP) 3x3, Moreno (SP) 2x2, Hunley (SP) 2x4. 2B--Caron (SP), Shepard (SP), Wambach (SP). 3B--Hamilton (SP). HR--Moreno (SP)
SO--Petsch 3, Hamilton 1, Smith 6. BB--Petsch 1, Shepard 1, Caron 2, King 1, Miller 3, Smith 2