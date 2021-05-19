Sun Prairie rallied past Janesville Craig in Big Eight baseball Wednesday.
Addison Ostrenga's RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Cardinals to a 5-4 win.
Craig (6-4, 5-3) led 4-0 in the fourth before Sun Prairie (10-0, 9-0) tied with four runs in the bottom of the inning. The Cardinals tied the game thanks to three walks and two hit-by-pitches.
Isaac Stried gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead in the top of the first with a two-run single.
Aiden Schenk and Josh Udelhofen had RBI singles in the second for Craig to make it 4-0.
Back-to-back walks in the fourth inning with the bases loaded allowed Sun Prairie to tie the game at 4-4.
Carter Wambach doubled to lead off the seventh for Sun Prairie, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Ostrenga's RBI single.
"It's a tough loss, but I think this team grew up tonight," Craig coach Vic Herbst said. "We faced adversity for the first time against a very good team and handled it well.
"If we play like with the energy and enthusiasm we showed tonight, we're going to be OK. I was really proud of our effort tonight."
Craig plays at Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight game Friday.
SUN PRAIRIE 5, JANESVILLE CRAIG 4
Janesville Craig;220;000;0--4;7;1
Sun Prairie;000;400;1--5;5;1
Schenk, Schork (4); Petsch, Hunley (2)
Leading hitters--Schenk (C) 2x3, Udelhofen (C) 2x4. 2B--Wambach (SP)
SO--Schenk 2, Schork 3, Petsch 2, Hunley 3. BB--Schenk 8, Schork 1, Petsch 3, Hunley 1