Two Sun Prairie pitchers held visiting Janesville Parker to four hits en route to a 6-0 Big Eight Conference baseball victory Wednesday afternoon.

The Vikings' Peyton Meyer had two of Parker's two hits, including a double. He also stole a base.

"The wind was blowing in, and the double he hit was just blasted," said Parker coach Kerry Michaels. "He's been our hottest hitter all year."

Michaels said Cav Mair hit the ball all three of his at-bats, but he had nothing to show for it.

"We had way too many strikeouts," Michaels said of the eight Ks the Sun Prairie pitchers registered. "If we cut those down to three or four, it's workable."

But Cardinals pitchers Logan Lange and Matt DePrey kept things under control. DePrey got the final two outs after Lange pitched the first 6 1/3 innings.

Sun Prairie scored three runs in the first and added two more in the fourth to take command.

The Cardinals improved to 4-2 in Big Eight play and 5-4 overall. Sun Prairie is scheduled to host Janesville Craig today.

Parker fell to 1-5 in the Big Eight and 4-6. The Vikings are set to host Madison La Follette at 5 p.m. today at Riverside Park.

SUN PRAIRIE 6, PARKER 0

Parker (ab-r-h-rbi)--Madson, 3-0-0-0; Schneider, 3-0-0-0; Stone, 3-0-0-0; Meyer, 3-0-2-0; Emerson, 2-0-1-0; Mair, 3-0-0-0; Madson, 3-0-0-0; King, 1-0-0-0; Olerov, 2-0-1-0; Simons, 1-0-0-0. Totals: 24-0-4-0.

Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi)--Shepard, 4-0-0-0; Urban, 4-1-2-1; Bartel, 3-1-2-0; Caron, 3-1-1-1; O'Brien, 1-0-0-0; DePrey, 2-0-1-1; Halbleib, 3-0-0-0; Moreno, 3-0-1-1; Knorr, 2-1-1-1; Powley, 3-1-2-1; Radlund, 0-1-0-0. Totals: 28-6-10-5.

Parker;000;000;0--0;4;1

Sun Prairie;300;210;x--6;10;0

E--Parker 1. DP--Sun Prairie 1. LOB--Parker 5, Sun Prairie 7. 2B--Meyer, Bartel, DePrey, Powley. SB--Meyer, Bartel, Caron.

Parker;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

King;3;6;5;4;2;2

Olerov;3;4;1;1;0;1

Sun Prairie

Lange;6 1/3;4;0;0;1;7

DePrey;2/3;0;0;0;0;1