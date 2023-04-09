JANESVILLE—Janesville Parker threatened a comeback Friday afternoon, but too many defensive lapses sent the Vikings to a 7-5 nonconference loss to D.C. Everest.

The Evergreens (2-0) took a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning behind solid hitting and Parker mistakes on defense. Keegan Skrzypchak was dealing on the mound, but a few overthrows to first base and passed balls kept D.C Everest batters coming to the plate in the early innings.

Janesville Parker’s Carson Purdy-Hilts smiles after scoring a run in Friday’s game at Riverside Park in Janesville.
Janesville Parker’s Tayelin Sihabouth celebrates after his RBI triple in the fourth inning of Friday’s game at Riverside Park in Janesville. Sihabouth subsequently scored a run to cut D.C. Everest’s 6-0 lead to 6-4, but the Vikings couldn’t get any closer in their 7-5 loss.
