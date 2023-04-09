Third baseman Gavyn Novak throws to first for an out during Janesville Parker’s game against DC Everest at Riverside Park in Janesville on Friday. Novak also pitched three innings and struck out six batters.
Janesville Parker’s Tayelin Sihabouth celebrates after his RBI triple in the fourth inning of Friday’s game at Riverside Park in Janesville. Sihabouth subsequently scored a run to cut D.C. Everest’s 6-0 lead to 6-4, but the Vikings couldn’t get any closer in their 7-5 loss.
JANESVILLE—Janesville Parker threatened a comeback Friday afternoon, but too many defensive lapses sent the Vikings to a 7-5 nonconference loss to D.C. Everest.
The Evergreens (2-0) took a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning behind solid hitting and Parker mistakes on defense. Keegan Skrzypchak was dealing on the mound, but a few overthrows to first base and passed balls kept D.C Everest batters coming to the plate in the early innings.
“They kind of lost the fundamentals for those split seconds and they didn’t play good catch,” said Parker coach Kerry Michaels. “All defense is a high-level game of catch. If you can play catch, you can play defense. We just didn’t play good catch, that’s the bottom line.”
Parker had its chances to make some noise in the early innings, too, but left the bases loaded in the second and runners on second and third in the third inning. In the fourth, everything finally came together for Parker.
Max Monroe and Jaicy Campbell led off the frame with singles, then Carson Purdy-Hilts reached base after being hit by a pitch. A wild pitch and Skrzypchak’s groundout gave Parker its first two runs of the game.
With a runner on third, Parker second baseman Tayelin Sihabouth tripled in a run then scored himself with shortstop Tre Miller at the plate.
The scoring surge cut Parker’s deficit to 6-4 going to the fifth inning. Gavyn Novak relieved Skrzypchak after four innings of work and five strikeouts.
In his three innings of work, Novak allowed two hits, a run and struck out six Evergreens.
“Our pitching was outstanding,” Michaels said. “I thought our pitchers did a great job. Now they’re a pretty good team and we held them to six hits. If we play a little better defense, it’s a different game.”
Down 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Parker had opportunities to tie the game but couldn’t come through. The Vikings left two runners on base in the fifth before Sihabouth scored off a passed ball after stealing third in the sixth. But that was Parker’s last run of the game.
“These kids are learning,” Michaels said of his team. “We threw a couple of sophomores in here. They had a little pressure on them, and they’re just going to get better for it. We’re going to get a little more experience every game and a little bit better. The learning curve is sharp, and we can get up to speed here pretty quick.”
Parker will be put to the test against its crosstown rival Janesville Craig at 5 p.m. Tuesday for its first Big Eight Conference contest of the year. The Cougars outscored their first two nonconference opponents by a combined 46-5 on Friday and Saturday.