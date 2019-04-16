01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Casey Stone threw a complete game and also totaled two hits to help the Janesville Parker baseball team earn its first Big Eight Conference win of the season Tuesday. 

The Vikings (4-5, 1-4 Big Eight) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over host Madison La Follette. 

Stone scattered seven hits and struck out four in seven innings, while Peyton Meyer, Cav Mair, Brent Klukas and Dylan King each had two hits in the win. 

"It was quick and almost painless," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. "We kept our composure and really played well."

The only major blemishes against Stone were a pair of home runs. Andrew Rajkovich hit a solo home run in the fourth to cut Parker's lead to 3-1, while Carter Borcherding connected for a two-run shot with two outs in the seventh. 

"He did a great job staying composed," Michaels said of Stone. "He had a couple innings where he threw six, seven pitches."

Cuyler Zukowski followed Borcherding's homer with a walk, but Stone got Mason Coyle on a grounder to end the game. 

Parker built its lead by manufacturing runs. Mair scored on a ground ball hit by Klukas in the top of the second, while the Vikings added two runs an inning later on Stone's RBI double and Mair's sacrifice bunt. 

King singled home a run in the fifth to make it 4-1. 

Parker travels to Sun Prairie on Wednesday before closing the week with two home games: Thursday against La Follette and Friday against Milton. 

JANESVILLE PARKER 5, LA FOLLETTE 3

Parker (ab-r-h-rbi)--Madsen, 4-0-1-0; Schneider, 4-0-1-0; Emerson, 4-1-0-0; Stone, 4-2-2-1; Meyer, 4-0-2-0; Mair, 3-1-2-1; Madsen, 3-0-0-0; Klukas, 3-0-2-1; King, 3-0-2-1. Totals: 32-5-12-4.

La Follette (ab-r-h-rbi)--Coyle, 4-0-1-0; Endicott, 3-0-0-0; Rajkovich, 3-1-2-1; Richmond, 3-0-0-0; Probst, 3-0-1-0; Roth, 3-0-0-0; Nix, 3-1-2-0; Borcherding, 3-1-1-2; Beecher, 2-0-0-0. Totals: 27-3-7-3.

Parker;012;011;0--5;12;1

La Follette;000;100;2--3;7;0

E--Parker 1, La Follette 0. LOB--Parker 8, La Follette 4. 2B--Stone, Coyle. HR--Borcherding, Rajkovich. Sac--Mair. SB--Mair. 

Parker;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Stone (W);7;7;3;3;1;4

La Follette;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Probst (L);5;11;4;4;0;5

Zukowski;2;1;0;0;0;2

