JANESVILLE

Janesville Parker's baseball team rode the right arm of Casey Stone to victory Tuesday.

The right-hander fired a complete-game four-hitter to lead the Vikings to a 3-1 Big Eight Conference win over Madison East at Riverside Park.

Parker tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth and won it with two unearned runs in the sixth to improve to 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the conference.

East left-hander Adrian Montilva matched Stone pitch for pitch--finishing with 11 strikeouts--but was saddled with the loss thanks to some shoddy defense behind him. The Purgolders had two costly errors and a passed ball that led to all three runs.

Stone set the side down in order in three innings, including a 1-2-3 seventh. He said pitching with confidence was the key.

"I know with the team I have behind me that we're going to rally, no matter how tough the pitcher we're facing is," Stone said. "Our record might now show it, but we've got a pretty good team that is always picking each other up at the plate and in the field.

"And coach had a great gameplan for us against a very good pitcher. He had a lot of strikeouts, but we took advantage of a couple of walks and a dropped third strike to get a couple runs."

East (2-6, 2-5) got an unearned run in the fourth on a Parker throwing error, but the Vikings tied the game in the fifth. Cav Mair singled, advanced to second on a fielder's choice and eventually scored on a passed ball.

Parker took the lead for good in the sixth. Jarred Emerson reached on a dropped third strike that skipped past the catcher, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on a fielding error. The Vikings made it 3-1 when Mair laid down a perfect squeeze bunt that easily scored Cullen Peterson, who had reached on a fielder's choice, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch.

Only two runners reached second base on Stone, and he retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced.

"It was a real pitchers duel tonight," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. "Their kid threw really well, and Casey had really good stuff, too.

"The key for us was getting our leadoff man on in the two innings we scored. We can do so many different things when that happens."

Parker will try to sweep the season series when it plays at East on Thursday.

PARKER 3, EAST 1

East (ab-r-h-rbi)--Hanser lf 3-0-0-0; Owen 3b 3-0-0-0; Tominy ss 3-1-2-0; Montilva p 3-0-0-0; Hussin 1b 2-0-0-0; Heiman 1b 1-0-0-0; Anderson cf 3-0-0-0; Venegas c 2-0-1-0; Pitz 2b 2-0-1-0; Seip cr-2b 0-0-0-0; Baumann rf 2-0-0-0. Totals: 24-1-4-0

Parker (ab-r-h-rbi)--Meyer 2b 2-0-0-0; D. Madsen c 3-0-0-0; Emerson 1b 2-1-0-0; Stone p 3-0-0-0; Peterson 3-1-0-0; Schneider ss 2-0-1-0; Mair lf 3-1-2-1; K. Madsen rf 3-0-1-0; Rhyner 3b 2-0-0-0. Totals: 23-3-4-1

Madison East;000;100;0--1

Janesville Parker;000;012;0--3

E--East 2, Parker 1. LOB--East 2, Parker 6. SB--Tominy, Rhyner, K. Madsen, Peterson. 2B--Tominy.

East;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Montilva (L);51/3;3;3;1;3;11

Hussin;2/3;1;0;0;0;0

Parker;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Stone (W);7;4;1;0;0;3