It came only one run at a time, but the Janesville Craig baseball team built a steady lead Friday to defeat host Madison East 8-1.

Craig improved to 12-1 this season and stayed perfect (10-0) in the Big Eight Conference.

The Cougars scored one run in each of the first four innings before breaking out for three runs in the top of the sixth inning.

The scoring was a result of the Cougars executing on short plays. Craig scored on three different bunts and didn’t have any extra base hits.

“Up and down the order we executed the small ball really well,” Craig coach Victor Herbst said. “It was really nice to see us scoring every inning to start the game and building a hill for them to climb.”

On defense the Cougars had no errors, and pitchers Colin Hageman and Eric Hughes combined for nine strikeouts and just one walk.

“Our pitching and defense was very efficient tonight,” Herbst said. “That helped us keep them at bay.”

The Cougars play Verona on Saturday at 11 a.m.

CRAIG 8, MADISON EAST 1

Craig;111;103;1—8;8;0

East;000;001—1;6;3

Hughes; Hageman (7); Tomony, Owen (5)

Leading hitters—Kussmaul (C) 2x2, Christiansen (C) 2x2, Seip (ME) 2x3.

SO—Hughes 6, Tomony 4, Hageman 2, Owen 1. BB—Tomony 4, Owen 4, Hughes 1.