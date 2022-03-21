Milton’s Jack Campion pitches during a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss to Janesville Craig last June. Campion is one of several top returnees for Milton, ranked fourth in the state preseason poll.
The Milton and Janesville Craig baseball teams—both WIAA Division 1 sectional qualifiers last season—start the 2022 campaign on Baseball Wisconsin’s state rankings list for Division 1.
Milton started the season ranked No. 4, with Janesville Craig ranked 16th.
Also representing the area in the preseason rankings was Beloit Turner, ranked fourth in Division 2.
Milton went 22-6 last year before losing 15-9 to Craig in a WIAA sectional semifinal. Craig then lost to eventual state champion Sun Prairie in the sectional final.
The Red Hawks return several players who earned all-Badger South Conference honors last year, including Player of the Year Alec Campbell, now a senior catcher, and Coach of the Year Chris Agnew.
Milton also returns first-team all-conference second baseman and pitcher Jack Campion, and second-team picks Owen Holcomb, a junior outfielder, and Broden Jackson, a sophomore pitcher.
Craig returns senior Jake Schaffner, a first-team all-Big Eight Conference infielder last year, and junior Aiden Schenk, a first-team all-conference utility player last season.
Also back for the Cougars are two players who earned all-conference honorable mention last year: junior outfielder Jake Adams and senior outfielder Patrick Schork.
Turner will be led by senior pitcher Jackson Burk, the co-Player of the Year in the Rock Valley Conference last year.
The Trojans’ Jeff Clowes was named RVC Coach of the Year last year.
Also expected back for Turner are two other first-team picks: Cal Ries, a senior catcher, and Connor Hughes, a junior outfielder. Junior infielder Will Lauterbach was named a second-team pick last year, and junior Eric Halon was an honorable mention all-league pick.
Baseball practice began Monday for WIAA-member schools, with season-opening games allowed starting Tuesday, March 29.
