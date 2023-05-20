JANESVILLE — Keegan Skrzypchak used his arm and his bat to guide Janesville Parker to its third straight win Saturday morning in a nonconference meeting with Edgerton.
The senior pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks, and drove in a pair of runs and scored another in the bottom of the sixth to cap a 9-2 victory over the Crimson Tide.
Edgerton made Skrzypchak's job tough in the top of the first. He had to work around a one-out single in an inning where he threw 22 pitches.
He made it out unscathed, though, and the Vikings lineup made his job easier after hanging four runs on Tide starter Ethan Stengel in their half of the first.
"It takes pressure off your pitcher," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said of putting up those early runs. "He doesn't feel like he needs to be pinpoint accurate, he can throw it down the middle and let the chips fall, and that's pretty much what he did."
Senior second baseman Tre Miller started the Vikings' first with a double, then Gavyn Novak got hit by a pitch with one out to put runners on first and second. Skrzypchak's single loaded the bases.
After a strikeout and with JJ Douglas at the plate, Miller and Novak scored on a passed ball and a wild pitch on consecutive deliveries before Douglas eventually was hit by a pitch.
With Skrzypchak at third after the run-scoring pitches, Douglas swiped second with Carter Smalley at the plate. The Vikings DH ripped a two-run single to score Skrzypchak and Douglas, making Parker's lead 4-0.
"What hurt us was too many free bases," Edgerton coach Mike Gregory said. "That type of stuff you can't do, and that's the kind of stuff that Parker didn't do. ... We're a young team, and sometimes that shows." The loss broke the Tide's three-game winning streak.
After the Vikings staked their starter to the 4-0 lead, Skrzypchak was able to attack the strike zone with mostly fastballs, and Edgerton batters were swinging away. In most instances, they hit the ball at Parker defenders.
Skrzypchak threw 15 total pitches in the second and third innings with two flyouts to center and a groundout to second in the second inning and three consecutive 5-3 putouts to third baseman Gabe Bowers in the third.
Shortstop Taye Sihabouth also had three infield assists a little later in the game, including one where he picked up a grounder on the backhand after moving toward third and made a strong throw to first to record an out.
"The left side of the infield came to play," Michaels said.
The Vikings added two more runs to their tally in the third.
Douglas walked and stole second to start that inning, and Carson Purdy-Hilts laced an RBI double to score Douglas and put himself in scoring position. Two fielder's choices later, he also crossed the plate to make it 6-0 Parker.
The Crimson Tide finally broke through against Skrzypchak with two outs in the fourth. Senior designated hitter Marcus Richards, senior second baseman Tyler LaShum, sophomore right fielder Logan Hanson and junior catcher Colton Kurt hit four straight singles, the last of which brought home a pair of runners, the only ones Skrzypchak allowed.
"I'm pleased with how we swung the bat," Gregory said. The Tide finished with seven hits to Parker's eight.
Parker's pitcher was the one who put the game fully out of reach in the bottom of the sixth inning after the Tide changed pitchers.
Miller and Sihabouth singled to start the frame, and after Sihabouth stole second, they were standing on second and third when Skrzypchak ripped a double to left field to drive them in. He made his way to third on an error on the throw back in, and catcher Jaicy Campbell scored him with a sacrifice fly to close Parker's account on the day.
The Vikings will roll into Monday's Division 1 sectional seeding meeting on a three-game winning streak after Saturday's win and a sweep of a doubleheader against Beloit Memorial on Tuesday.
"This was a good win for us as far as seeding goes," Michaels said.
Parker will play a pair of home-and-home games against Sun Prairie West on Tuesday (away) and Thursday (home) to close out the regular season before regional play begins.
Edgerton, meanwhile, already knows its postseason fate. It received a No. 9 seed and will play at No. 8 Brodhead/Juda at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The Tide beat the Cardinals 13-1 on Friday, and the winner of Thursday's game will face top-seeded Beloit Turner on May 30. Edgerton beat the Trojans 7-0 earlier in the season with their ace C.J. Dupuis on the mound.
"We've improved so much along the way and are really doing some good things, and we're hoping to make a tournament run here," Gregory said. "We're a different team when we have C.J. Dupuis pitching, too."
JANESVILLE PARKER 9, EDGERTON 2
Edgerton;000;200;0;—;2;7;4
Janesville Parker;402;003;X;—;9;8;0
Leading hitters—Miller (JP) 2x3, Skrzypchak (JP) 2x3. 2B—Miller (JP), Purdy-Hilts (JP). 3B—Skrzypchak (JP).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—E: Stengel (L, 5-5-6-5-4-7), Hatch (1-3-3-3-2-0). JP: Skrzypchak (W, 7-7-2-2-0-2).