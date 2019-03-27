JANESVILLE

The reloading process continues within the Janesville Craig baseball program.

The Cougars, coming off their third trip to the WIAA state tournament in the past four years, lost a pair of Division I college recruits at two of the most important positions on a baseball diamond—catcher and shortstop.

And yet, armed with two all-Big Eight Conference pitchers to lead a deep rotation, Craig figures to be in the mix for a league title once again and is ranked No. 6 in the preseason coaches poll heading into today’s opener against Milton. (Note: The game was originally scheduled for Saturday in Milton but was moved up and will be played at Riverside Park.)

“We lost a lot of firepower and have some spots to fill ... but fortunately we have nine seniors on our roster, and a bunch of them have seen significant time,” said Craig coach Victor Herbst.

Last year’s squad was an extra-innings home run away from reaching the Division 1 state championship game a year ago. “Top to bottom, I think we’ll be pretty solid.”

Herbst expects the Cougars’ pitching to be an area of strength, with returners Mitchell Woelfle and Micah Overley leading the way. Woelfle, a senior Air Force recruit, earned first-team all-conference honors for the second straight year in 2018, going 6-2 with a 2.75 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 51 innings. Overley, also a senior, was a second-team all-league pick.

“To have your top two guys, innings-wise, back, doesn’t happen to often in high school,” Herbst said.

Seniors Dan Blomgren and Tegan Christiansen, juniors Eric Hughes, Colin Hageman and Dawson Draves and freshman Gavin Kilen can all log innings for the Cougars.

The biggest question mark comes at catcher, a position where Craig has had a DI college-type player starting for the past six seasons (Nick Blomgren and then current University of Illinois player Jacob Campbell).

Senior Clark Schmaling, a second-team all-Big Eight players as a designated hitter, takes over at catcher. Junior AJ Rusotto is the backup.

Blomgren, a Michigan signee, was a first-team all-Big Eight infielder last year, mostly at third base. He’ll play there or at shortstop, where Craig must replace Noah Berghammer, now on the roster at the University of Minnesota. Senior Jacob Hesseling returns at second base. Kilen can also play third or shortstop, and Overley and Draves can play third base when they’re not pitching, so Herbst will have infield combinations at his disposal.

Senior Ryan Herbst will start at first base. Connor Clark can play first base or outfield, and junior Colin Hageman can play anywhere on the infield.

“I like the versatility in our infield,” Herbst said. “A lot of guys that can play multiple spots, and there’s not a lot of dropoff when we use different combos.”

Junior Eric Hughes will start in center field. Senior Tressin Kussmaul, who played right field last year and was a second-team selection, shifts over to left, with Christiansen starting in right.

Senior Sam Stried, Clark and Hageman give the Cougars’ outfield depth.

Herbst believes the large senior class will help his team carry over the principles that have led the program to its recent success. But he also knows this year’s players must forge their own identity.

“They’ve got us preseason ranked again, but that doesn’t mean much,” he said. “This year’s group is different than last year’s group.

“With having this many upperclassmen, hopefully the little things take care of themselves.”