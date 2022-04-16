A furious rally came up short for the Janesville Jets on Saturday, putting an end to the 2021-22 NAHL season.
Despite trailing 5-0 after two periods, the Jets scored four goals in the third period to get within two, but the Springfield Jr. Blues iced the game with three empty-net goals in a 9-4 win.
Janesville needed a win Saturday and a loss by the Minnesota Wilderness to grab the fourth and final playoff spot in the Midwest Division. Fairbanks, Springfield, Anchorage and the Wilderness earned the automatic postseason berths.
Trailing by one point to the Wilderness entering the final night of the regular season, Janesville fell behind 1-0 after one period and 5-0 after two.
Jan Lasak got Janesville within 6-4 with a power-play goal at 12:14 of the third, but Springfield answered with three empty-net goals when Janesville was forced to take goalie Owen Millward off the ice to set up an extra attacker.
On Friday night, Cade Destefani kept the season alive with a goal at 1:19 of overtime to lift the Jets to a 5-4 win over Springfield.
Destefani had a two goals and an assist to pace the Jets on Friday.
Janesville led 3-1 after one period, but Springfield battled back and eventually forced overtime with a three-goal second period.
Millward picked up the win, stopping 44 of 48 shots.