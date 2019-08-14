WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS

The season came to an end Wednesday for Janesville's 13U baseball tournament team.

Fargo, North Dakota scored runs in all but one inning in an 8-5 win over Janesville in a semfinal game of the Babe Ruth World Series.

Janesville loaded the bases in the top of the seventh but a strikeout ended the game.

"Today's game was kind of the way the whole tournament went for us," Janesville coach Rick Kyle said. "We just couldn't string together anything offensively. We'd get a hit or two here and there but everything was spread out.

"We left 13 on base today, had a couple of errors and that was the difference."

Janesville took a 2-1 lead in the second. Tayelin Sihabouth singled, stole second and scored on Aiden Schenk's RBI single. Sihabouth finished 3-for-5 on the day with a double and two runs scored.

Fargo, which defeated Janesville 10-2 Sunday in pool play, took a 3-2 lead in the third before the local team tied it in the fourth when Schenk scored on an error.

Two runs in the fourth gave Fargo the lead for good at 5-3 and a run in the fifth pushed the margin to 6-3.

Janesville scored twice in the sixth. Sihabouth singled to start the inning and advanced to second when Tre Miller walked. Nick Gregg then walked to load the bases, and Sihabouth scored on an error. Denver Hughes then cut the lead to 6-5 with an RBI groundout that scored Miller. A groundout to short ended the inning.

"They (Fargo) had to bring in their horse to finish the game," Kyle said. "There's no tomorrow if you don't win today, and I think they realized that and brought him in instead of saving him for the championship game.

"We had our chances. We left the bases loaded two or three times, but as was the case all tournament long, we just couldn't get one or two big hits at key moments of the game."

Fargo responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, and despite loading the bases in the seventh, Janesville could not extend the game and its season.

Hughes, who drove in two and pitched four innings, was named Janesville's player of the game.

Despite the loss, Kyle knows playing in the World Series and advancing to the semifinals in a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"We had a blast this past week, and really all summer long with these kids," Kyle said. "They did everything we asked of them and did a great job of representing Janesville.

"To be 13 years-old and to have played in a World Series is something they'll never forget. We just came up a little short, but thanks to Canada, we got to play two more games here than we expected to."

FARGO 8, JANESVILLE 5

Janesville;110;102;0--5;7;4

Fargo;102;212;x--8;6;2

Hughes, Schenk; Rerick, Leininger

Leading hitters--Sihabouth (J) 3x5, Hughes (J) 2x3, Beiswenger (F) 3x4. 2B--Sihabouth.

SO--Hughes 2, Schenk 1, Rerick 2, Leininger 4. BB--Hughes 3, Schenk 2, Rerick 6, Leininger 5